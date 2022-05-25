Several Georgia races head to quick runoffs under voting law

Georgia is one of 10 states that requires a runoff after a primary if no candidate wins over 50% of the vote, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In most of the rest of the country, the candidates with the most votes win, even if they receive less than a majority.

Requiring a majority vote makes it harder for fringe candidates to win. A lesser-known candidate might get enough votes to win a plurality in an election with multiple candidates but fall short of 50% in a runoff.

Voters who participated in the primary must vote in the same party during the primary runoff. Registered voters who skipped the primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

Georgia 2022 primary runoff elections

Democratic

Lieutenant governor: Kwanza Hall vs. Charlie Bailey

Secretary of state: Bee Nguyen vs. Dee Dawkins-Haigler

Insurance Commissioner: Janice Laws Robinson vs. Raphael Baker

Labor Commissioner: William Boddie vs. Nicole Horn

U.S. House District 1: Joyce Marie Griggs vs. Wade Herring

U.S. House District 10: Tabitha Johnson-Green vs. Jessica Allison Fore

Republican

U.S. House District 2: Jeremy Hunt vs. Chris West

U.S. House District 6: Rich McCormick vs. Jake Evans

U.S. House District 7: Michael Corbin vs. Mark Gonsalves

U.S. House District 10: Mike Collins vs. Vernon Jones

* The lieutenant governor’s race could also head to a runoff. Incomplete results show Burt Jones is leading Butch Miller in the four-candidate race.