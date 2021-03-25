Bill changing Georgia voting rules passes state House

Republican lawmakers supported the measure and said it would increase voter confidence following unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 elections. Recounts both by hand and machine showed that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 12,000 votes.

“One of the things we looked at is a system that’s broke. The Georgia election system was never intended to be able to handle the volume of votes that it handled,” said state Rep. Alan Powell, a Republican from Hartwell. “We have a system that needs to be revamped.”

The 95-page bill covers many aspects of voting access, ballot counting, election oversight and runoffs.

Besides requiring ID numbers to vote absentee, the bill would also restrict ballot drop boxes to inside early voting locations, limiting their usefulness.

Weekend voting before general elections would be expanded, with polling places open on two Saturdays statewide and counties given the option to allow early voting on two Sundays. But early voting time before runoffs would be reduced to a minimum of just one week before election day.

The bill also would allow the State Election Board to take over county election boards that it deems need intervention. Skeptics say that would allow Republican officials to decide which ballots count in majority Democratic counties.

In addition, the legislation sets a deadline to request absentee ballots 11 days before election day and disqualifies provisional ballots cast in the wrong precinct. Distributing food to voters waiting in line would be prohibited.

Representatives from both parties said the legislation is about political power in advance of 2022 election, which could include a rematch of the 2018 contest for governor. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will face opposition, potentially from Democrat Stacey Abrams.

“This is a partisan power grab in response to the electoral defeat in the 2020 election cycle,” said state Rep. Carolyn Hugley, a Democrat from Columbus. “We will not stand idly by and let Jim Crow 2.0 roll back our new Georgia.”

State Rep. Barry Fleming, a Republican from Harlem, said the bill will address problems in prior elections, but it will also be used as fodder for future political campaigns.

“The problem with this bill is it provides a method for somebody to start a campaign in 2022, and what we’re trying to do is address the problems in 2018 and 2020,” said state Rep. Barry Fleming, a Republican from Harlem. He encouraged representatives to vote in favor of the bill to “make voting more accessible and also more secure in Georgia.”

Now that the bill has passed the House, it will continue to be debated by the state Senate, which is considering similar voting legislation.