Politics

Judge rejects Giuliani’s request for new defamation trial

Jury awarded Fulton County election workers more than $148 million in damages
Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the press before he leaves outside the Fulton County Jail, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the press before he leaves outside the Fulton County Jail, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
0 minutes ago

A federal judge has rejected Rudy Giuliani’s request for a new trial in a defamation case brought by two former Fulton County election workers.

In December, a jury in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia awarded Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss more than $148 million in damages because Giuliani falsely and repeatedly accused them of voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani later asked Judge Beryl Howell to override the verdict and order a new trial. On Monday, Howell rejected Giuliani’s request.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and one-time attorney for Donald Trump, later filed for bankruptcy, and it’s unclear how much – if anything – Freeman and Moss will ultimately receive. Giuliani has also appealed the jury verdict to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The appeal is still pending.

Giuliani also faces criminal charges in Georgia for his role in an alleged scheme to help Trump remain in power despite losing to Democrat Joe Biden. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Jury selection in Trump's hush money trial finally underway after pretrial motions
21m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Why Todd Chrisley wants a new trial

Credit: Brian O'Shea (AJC)

Why Todd Chrisley wants a new trial

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks Israel
The Latest

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia voting law put on trial in case over mass-mailing absentee forms
46m ago
Georgia Democrats seek probe into preelection cash cards for needy
1h ago
Listen: Trump makes history as first ex-president to face criminal trial
2h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer
ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ set and shot in Atlanta, has been renewed for a third season
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC