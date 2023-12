WASHINGTON – Rudy Giuliani must pay two former Fulton County election workers more than $148 million in damages for falsely accusing them of voting fraud, a federal jury ruled Friday.

Giuliani must pay $33.2 million in compensatory damages for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, plus $40 million for intentionally inflicting emotional distress on them. The jury also awarded them $75 million in punitive damages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.