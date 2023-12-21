It’s unclear what effect the bankruptcy could have on the ability of Freeman and Moss to collect what Giuliani owes them. Legal experts have said Giuliani probably could discharge some of the debt through bankruptcy, but likely not most of it.

Federal court rules grant an automatic 30-day delay in enforcing such judgments pending resolution of any appeal. Earlier this week, the election workers asked Howell to let them enforce the judgement immediately.

They argued Giuliani’s mounting legal and financial difficulties could make it harder to collect what he owes them. They wanted to immediately register the judgement in jurisdictions where Giuliani has substantial assets, including New York and Florida.

In court documents, Giuliani argued it wasn’t necessary to speed up the collection efforts. Doing so, he argued, would hinder his ability to seek a court order staying the collection while the matter is under appeal and to reduce the amount of the award.

In siding with the plaintiffs, Howell noted that, in his response, Giuliani didn’t even “promise not to hide assets from plaintiffs.”

Howell also approved an agreement between the parties to reduce the amount Giuliani owes by about $2 million to account for a previous settlement between the election workers and One America News Network. That leaves Giuliani owing about $146 million in compensatory and punitive damages for spreading false voting fraud allegations against Freeman and Moss.

Wednesday’s order is the latest fallout from Giuliani’s effort to aid former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Three years ago, Giuliani accused the election workers of double-counting ballots and other illegal activities, citing security footage of ballot counting from State Farm Arena.

Investigators with the FBI, the GBI and the secretary of state’s office reviewed the video and interviewed witnesses and determined nothing improper happened. But Giuliani and Trump continued to spread the false allegations. In fact, Giuliani continued to claim the allegations were true in comments to reporters during the trial last week – even after he had stipulated in court documents that they were false.

Freeman and Moss filed a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani and OAN two years ago. They reached a settlement with OAN last year.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

In a default judgement last summer, Howell found Giuliani liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil conspiracy. Last week, a Washington, D.C., jury awarded Freeman and Moss more than $148 million in damages.

On Monday Freeman and Moss filed a second lawsuit against Giuliani, noting that he continues to falsely accuse them of voting fraud. The latest lawsuit does not seek additional damages, but it does seek an injunction prohibiting Giuliani from repeating the false claims.

They also have a pending defamation lawsuit against the Gateway Pundit for spreading the false allegations.