BREAKING: Georgia shouldn’t take over Fulton elections, review panel says

During the 2020 primary, voters experienced long lines during the COVID-19 pandemic because of precinct closures, staffing shortages, absentee ballot processing problems and the rollout of a new voting system.

Then in the 2020 presidential election, the report cited process errors during an audit that recounted all paper ballots by hand.

Overall, the results were similar in the initial count, the manual audit, and a machine recount. Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump by about 12,000 votes across Georgia, and Biden received 73% of the vote in Fulton.

The performance review as conducted by Republican Rickey Kittle, chairman of the Catoosa County elections board; Democrat Stephen Day, a member of the Gwinnett County elections board; and Ryan Germany, general counsel for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The Carter Center contributed election observers to the performance review process.

The State Election Board will review the performance review panel’s report and decide on potential further action.

