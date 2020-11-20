BREAKING: Georgia manual recount confirms Biden victory

Trump gained ground in the manual recount, picking up about 500 votes compared to unofficial estimates of the machine count by the secretary of state’s office.

The recount and audit, ordered by Raffensperger last week, was a major effort to verify the results of the presidential election.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” said Raffensperger, a Republican. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

The hand recount showed small differences from the original machine count, which election officials said they expected.

In all, there were 126 counties within 10 votes of their original vote tally, according to the audit data. Of those counties, 54 counties matched their initial results exactly. No county had an error rate higher than 0.73% compared to their original results.

Initial election results were produced by optical scanners that read either bar codes on printed-out paper ballots or filled-in ovals on absentee ballots.

The recount reviewed every ballot by hand, with humans reading the printed text or ovals on each ballot across Georgia’s 159 counties.

Biden is on track to receive Georgia’s 16 votes in the Electoral College, which will meet Dec. 14 to cast their ballots for president.

“We’ve been saying from the beginning that the results of this audit would show that Joe Biden won this race,” said Maggie Chambers, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of Georgia.

The Trump campaign bashed Georgia’s recount because it didn’t include another verification of voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes. Election workers checked signatures when absentee ballots are received, but signature matching is impossible during recounts because ballot envelopes can’t be traced back to ballots. The Georgia Constitution guarantees ballot secrecy.

“Whatever the count in Georgia today is, it’s totally ridiculous,” said Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, during a nationally televised press conference earlier in the day. “They’re counting the same fraudulent ballots one more time, and we’re still very close.”

There could be another recount next week. Under Georgia law, candidates have the right to request a machine recount after certification if they lost by less than half a percent. Trump was trailing Biden by about 0.3%. The cost of the recounts will be paid by taxpayers.

If the next recount finds the original count was incorrect, the results of the election would be recertified, according to state law.