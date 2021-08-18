ajc logo
Panel appointed to investigate Fulton election problems

State Election Board members prepare for an emergency hearing at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The hearing will decide whether Athens election officials broke state laws when they switched to paper ballots filled out by hand. [Photo/Austin Steele for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
State Election Board members prepare for an emergency hearing at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The hearing will decide whether Athens election officials broke state laws when they switched to paper ballots filled out by hand. [Photo/Austin Steele for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Probe could lead to Georgia takeover of Fulton elections

The State Election Board appointed a panel Wednesday to investigate Fulton County’s elections management, an inquiry that could lead to a state takeover of the heavily Democratic county.

The performance review is authorized by Georgia’s new voting law, which passed after supporters of Republican Donald Trump criticized elections operations in Fulton, Georgia’s most populous county that overwhelmingly backed Democrat Joe Biden.

After the review is completed, the State Election Board will have the power to replace Fulton’s election board with a temporary superintendent who would have authority over vote counting, polling places and staffing.

State Election Board members said they hope the performance review will compel Fulton to fix problems with absentee ballot processing and vote-counting procedures. The board unanimously approved the appointees to the panel.

“I encourage Fulton to keep trying to improve and not throw up their hands,” said Matt Mashburn, a Republican appointee to the state board.

Sara Tindall Ghazal, a Democratic appointee, said the performance review was required by Georgia’s voting law following a request by several Republican legislators from North Fulton.

Ghazal said the performance review panel should resist “tremendous political pressure on both sides to come to preordained conclusions.”

“The narrative driving this pressure has been influenced by disinformation surrounding the November 2020 election,” Ghazal said. “But the fact remains that Fulton county voters have reported numerous problems for far longer than than November 2020, particularly surrounding registration and absentee ballots.”

The performance review panel’s members are Republican Ricky Kittle, chairman of the Catoosa County elections board; Democrat Stephen Day, a member of the Gwinnett County elections board; and Ryan Germany, general counsel for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said the effort to scrutinize Fulton is driven by the “big lie” that the election results were fraudulent.

Three vote counts, both by machine and by hand, showed that Biden defeated Trump by about 12,000 votes in Georgia.

“This is the result of a cynical ploy to undermine faith in our elections process and democracy itself — it is shameful partisan politics at its worst,” Pitts said.

