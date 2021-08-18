Panel appointed to investigate Fulton election problems

Sara Tindall Ghazal, a Democratic appointee, said the performance review was required by Georgia’s voting law following a request by several Republican legislators from North Fulton.

Ghazal said the performance review panel should resist “tremendous political pressure on both sides to come to preordained conclusions.”

“The narrative driving this pressure has been influenced by disinformation surrounding the November 2020 election,” Ghazal said. “But the fact remains that Fulton county voters have reported numerous problems for far longer than than November 2020, particularly surrounding registration and absentee ballots.”

The performance review panel’s members are Republican Ricky Kittle, chairman of the Catoosa County elections board; Democrat Stephen Day, a member of the Gwinnett County elections board; and Ryan Germany, general counsel for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said the effort to scrutinize Fulton is driven by the “big lie” that the election results were fraudulent.

Three vote counts, both by machine and by hand, showed that Biden defeated Trump by about 12,000 votes in Georgia.

“This is the result of a cynical ploy to undermine faith in our elections process and democracy itself — it is shameful partisan politics at its worst,” Pitts said.

