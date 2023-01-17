Georgia House shuffles GOP committee leaders and creates health panel

Burns also appointed a Special Committee on Healthcare that will manage and coordinate health care policy, led by Rep. Butch Parrish of Swainsboro.

“Our House has a strong bench of leaders ready to roll up their sleeves and go to work for the people of Georgia, and our committee leadership roster reflects that,” said Burns, a Republican from Newington who chaired the House Committee on Assignments.

Several representatives ascended to leadership roles for the first time, including incoming Governmental Affairs Chairman John LaHood of Valdosta, Education Chairman Chris Erwin of Homer and Judiciary Non-Civil Chairman Tyler Paul Smith of Bremen.

Leadership of some of the House’s most powerful committees remained unchanged, including Rules Chairman Richard Smith of Columbus and Ways and Means Chairman Shaw Blackmon of Bonaire.

Rep. Matt Hatchett’s appointment to lead the influential House Appropriations Committee, which plays a key role in deciding the state’s $32.5 billion budget, was previously announced in December. Hatchett, a Republican from Dublin, replaced longtime Appropriations Chairman Terry England, who didn’t seek reelection last year.