Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House

Burns will take over for Ralston, the longest-serving state House leader in the nation, managing the chamber for 13 years before he decided against seeking another term because of his health. Ralston was widely viewed as a steady voice for the House’s Republican majority who was able to influence which bills passed or failed.

Kemp congratulated Burns and said he will build on Ralston’s leadership.

“He has the temperament and knowledge to do the job well and will continue to serve the people of our state with distinction as speaker of the House,” Kemp said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him to ensure Georgia remains the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”

But Burns lacks the same mandate as Ralston among the Republican caucus.

He overcame a challenge from state Rep. Barry Fleming, a Republican from Harlem who sought to become speaker with the support of some of the House’s more conservative members, including the Freedom Caucus and Rural Caucus.

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Fleming was the sponsor of Georgia’s voting law passed last year after the presidential election, legislation that more tightly regulated absentee voting, allowed state takeovers of county elections and required faster ballot counting on election night.

The election for speaker was conducted by a secret ballot among the House’s Republican members, and the vote count wasn’t made public.

The House speaker has the power to appoint leaders of committees, influence which bills receive a vote and preside over the chamber’s day-to-day activities.

Burns said during a speech he supports Georgia’s election laws, limitations on abortion and efforts to improve the economy in rural parts of the state.

The election for House speaker will be held on the first day of the legislative session in January, but Republicans hold a majority that allow them to choose the leader of the chamber and overcome opposition from Democrats.

House Democrats will decide their leaders on Nov. 22. Minority Leader James Beverly of Macon faces a likely challenge from state Rep. Carolyn Hugley, a Columbus legislator and ally of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

In the state Senate, the Republican majority last week nominated state Sen. John Kennedy of Macon as the chamber’s next president pro tempore, the second-highest ranking member of the chamber behind the lieutenant governor. Kennedy will take over for state Sen. Butch Miller, who lost the Republican primary for lieutenant governor.