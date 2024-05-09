Severe storms pummel North Georgia; more on the way

One line of severe storms already hit North Georgia hard overnight, and it’s not over yet. A second line is on the way Thursday, and this one will cover more of metro Atlanta.

The first band of storms brought “incredible amounts of rain” to the North Georgia mountains and prompted tornado warnings and watches in some counties north of the metro.

The second wave will arrive in North Georgia closer to sunrise and roll into the metro around 9 a.m., Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. As the morning wears on, the storms will become more widespread, and a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms will take hold.

“Around 10 to 11 o’clock, that’s when our main severe weather risks are gonna come through metro Atlanta, I-20, down toward the southside,” he said.

The main threat will be for strong wind gusts, hail, and there is a slight chance of a tornado embedded within the storms.

“Then as we go toward later this afternoon, much drier weather moves in,” Monahan said. “So just hang in there. Another six to seven hours or so, and severe weather threats will come to an end for now.”

Another threat is on the horizon for tonight. It will predominantly affect areas south of I-20 overnight and into Friday morning, meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

That should be the final wave of severe storms before a cold front drapes across the region, bringing drier air and setting us up for a mild, sunny weekend just in time for Mother’s Day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News