Dublin lawmaker Hatchett to head powerful Georgia House budget panel

England led the budget committee for more than a decade, from the tail end of the Great Recession when spending cuts were common through the COVID pandemic and in recent years, when rising wages and inflation and federal COVID aid helped bolster state revenue to the point where lawmakers cut income tax rates and sent rebates to millions of Georgians.

Jones became speaker when the chamber’s longtime leader, David Ralston, died last month. She will serve until the General Assembly reconvenes next month and is expected to be replaced by Rep. Jon Burns, R-Newington.

Typically committee chairman aren’t officially announced until January, but Jones wanted to give Hatchett a head start working on the upcoming year’s budget, officials said. Gov. Brian Kemp will announce his budget proposals during the first week of the 2023 session, which begins Jan. 9.

“The House takes very seriously our stewardship role in working with both the governor and the state Senate to produce a conservative budget that invests wisely for Georgia’s future,” Jones said in announcing her pick to lead the committee. “I know chairman Hatchett will ably lead the members of the Appropriations Committee in their important work.”