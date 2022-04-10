Former Gov. Roy Barnes testifies about meeting with Willis

Barnes, of Cobb County, was the first to take the stand Friday after a recess to allow others time to arrive. He testified he had a meeting with Willis and others in 2021 when she asked him to take the case. Barnes could not remember the exact date of the meeting. After his testimony, he returned to the courtroom to say the meeting was on Oct. 26.

“I have mouths to feed at a law office and that I could not, I would not do that,” Barnes said. ”I’d lived with body guards for four years and I didn’t like it. I wasn’t going to live with body guards for the rest of my life.”

Barnes testified Wade was also in the meeting he attended. He said he knows Wade very well.

“I know nathan very well, as you do,” Barnes told attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

On Nov. 1, 2021, Willis hired Wade to serve as the special prosecutor.

Now 75 years old, Barnes was elected governor in 1998 and served until 2003. He previously served in the state legislature.

Barnes testified for about 15 minutes.