Democrats scramble to get write-ins for Biden on New Hampshire ballot

MANCHESTER, N.H.-- New Hampshire Democrats have gone from “Riden’ for Biden” in 2020 to “Write-in for Biden,” in 2024, after the Democratic National Committee changed the order of early primary states for this election year, but New Hampshire forged ahead with its first-in-the-nation presidential primary anyway.
The party maneuvering has left President Joe Biden in a pickle in the Granite State-- without his name on the ballot Tuesday, but still looking for a win here.
Looking to avoid an early loss on the same day former President Donald Trump is expected to easily win the GOP primary, local Democrats have run a months-long organized campaign to tell voters to write-in the president’s name on the ballot Tuesday. They’ve launched a website with sample ballots, sent direct mail to voters, and planned sign-waving brigades all week to remind Democrats about the plan.
“The DNC made a terrible decision not to have New Hampshire go first,” said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan after talking to a group of sign-waving volunteers across from a Dunkin’ in Manchester Monday morning. But the New Hampshire Democrat said Biden needs a good showing despite the party’s moves, which the president supported. “We know Donald Trump is going to be the Republican nominee and we know the threat that that poses to our democracy.”
New Hampshire voters will need to fill in a bubble on a paper ballot and write some version of Biden’s name on the ballot, which will have 21 other names to choose from. The competition ranges from U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips from Minnesota to “Paperboy Love Prince” from Brooklyn, New York.
Bob Mulholland, a long-time Democratic booster, waved a “Write-in Joe Biden” sign on Hooksett Road in Manchester Monday. He wore a matching “Write-in Joe Biden” baseball cap he had made.
“Biden will get well over 50%,” Mulholland predicted of Tuesday’s result. “The only reason a Democrat will vote will be to vote for Biden. Sure there are 21 names, but nobody will pay much attention to those.”
