Democrats scramble to get write-ins for Biden on New Hampshire ballot

MANCHESTER, N.H.-- New Hampshire Democrats have gone from “Riden’ for Biden” in 2020 to “Write-in for Biden,” in 2024, after the Democratic National Committee changed the order of early primary states for this election year, but New Hampshire forged ahead with its first-in-the-nation presidential primary anyway.

The party maneuvering has left President Joe Biden in a pickle in the Granite State-- without his name on the ballot Tuesday, but still looking for a win here.

Looking to avoid an early loss on the same day former President Donald Trump is expected to easily win the GOP primary, local Democrats have run a months-long organized campaign to tell voters to write-in the president’s name on the ballot Tuesday. They’ve launched a website with sample ballots, sent direct mail to voters, and planned sign-waving brigades all week to remind Democrats about the plan.