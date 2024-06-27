error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Presidential debate, soccer match, rolling roadblocks to impact Atlanta traffic today
Atlanta CNN presidential debate - Live updates

Live Updates
Latest Updates
Streets were closed and traffic was building early Thursday around Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion hours before the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Inside the arena, dozens of reporters from around the world were already gathering before large banks of TV screens ahead of the debate. Rows of tables and chairs were set up around the concourse for the media, and TV sets were airing live coverage all morning.