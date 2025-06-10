A Fulton County judge said Tuesday he would uphold a decision by the secretary of state to disqualify Democratic Party candidate Daniel Blackman from running for a metro Atlanta district seat on the Public Service Commission.
Votes for Blackman will not count once Fulton Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville issues his official ruling upholding Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s ruling.
“The court is of the opinion that the secretary’s decision did, in fact, properly apply Georgia law,” Glanville said during a Tuesday hearing over Zoom.
The judge is expected to issue a formal ruling as soon as Wednesday.
It’s the latest in a legal battle over whether Blackman lived in District 3 — which represents Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties — long enough to qualify for the race.
PSC members must reside in one of five geographic districts, even though they are elected statewide. Under Georgia law, candidates must live in their district for at least one year before they are qualified to run in that jurisdiction.
Raffensperger, a Republican, disqualified Blackman on May 28 for failing to provide enough evidence to show he lived in District 3. Raffensperger’s decision came one day after early voting for the June 17 Democratic primary began.
A day after the disqualification, Blackman appealed that decision to Fulton Superior Court, and Glanville temporarily placed Blackman back on the ballot while weighing his final ruling.
Blackman declined to comment following Tuesday’s hearing.
Under Glanville’s decision, voters would choose from three Democratic candidates in District 3: Keisha Sean Waites, former state representative and former Atlanta City Council member; Peter Hubbard, chief executive of Georgia Center for Energy Solutions; and Robert Jones, who has worked in energy and tech for the government and private companies.
The Democrat who wins the party nomination will run against Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in November.
Glanville’s decision comes days before the end of the early voting period on Friday. So far, voter turnout has been low. As of Tuesday, fewer than 1% of active voters had cast a ballot.
Voting history data shows Blackman voted in Forsyth on Nov. 5, one month after he said he moved to Fulton. He also changed his voter registration address to a Midtown Atlanta apartment in April, the last day to qualify for the race.
Blackman ran for the District 4 PSC seat in 2020, narrowly losing to incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald in a runoff election.
Once Glanville issues his official ruling, Blackman could appeal that decision to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
