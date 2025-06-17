“I noticed all the voting signs and heard some discussions of the election on the radio when I was driving to work today,” said Smith. “So it jogged my memory, and here I am.”

With no other major race on the ballot, such as governor or president, turnout for the PSC races has been light. But the low-profile race could have a significant effect on how much Georgians pay for their utility bills. The five-person commission regulates the rates many utilities, such as Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light, can charge.

Results from the race were expected to come in late Tuesday, according to the state election officials.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

All registered voters were eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primaries for the District 2 and 3 primary elections, featuring seven candidates.

In District 3, which represents Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties, voters chose from Keisha Sean Waites, former state representative and former Atlanta City Council member; Peter Hubbard, chief executive of Georgia Center for Energy Solutions; and Robert Jones, who has worked in energy and tech for the government and private companies.

Incumbent Republican Commissioner Fitz Johnson will challenge the winner of the Democratic primary in November.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Johnson to the board in 2021. This is his first election.

PSC members are elected statewide but must live in one of five geographic districts in order to run in that jurisdiction.

One District 3 Democrat, Daniel Blackman, was disqualified for failing to meet that requirement. Signs were posted at polling locations notifying voters that votes cast for Blackman would not be counted.

Commissioner Echols, a Republican who is running to keep his District 2 seat on the PSC, faced Lee Muns, a founder of engineering and welding companies, in Tuesday’s primary. Alicia Johnson, a Democratic health care consultant, is running unopposed and will challenge the Republican nominee in the fall.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Smith of Atlanta voted for District 2 incumbent Republican Tim Echols on Tuesday. He said he’s pleased with the decisions the commission has made in recent years.

Other voters were frustrated by the rising Georgia Power electricity rates. The company’s customers have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes since 2023.

Nearly 74,900 voters cast their ballots in person or absentee during the early voting period.

Credit: Gray Mollenkamp Credit: Gray Mollenkamp

Davante Jennings, president of the Young Democrats of Georgia, said he cast his ballot in the District 3 Democratic primary because he wanted Georgia Power to be held accountable.

“Georgia Power’s bills have been crazy high lately,” he said.

Jennings of Atlanta did not disclose who he voted for. But the 28-year-old said he planned to vote for Blackman before he was disqualified.

“Hopefully somebody’s going to come in and hold them accountable,” Jennings said.

Eileen Sherman of Atlanta cast her vote for Peter Hubbard based on name recognition.

Sherman, 72, said she became aware of Hubbard’s candidacy through text notifications sent by the District 3 Democrat’s campaign.

Election officials across metro Atlanta reported light-but-steady turnout at the polls with few disruptions.

A Cobb County Superior Court judge issued an order keeping The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection open past 7 p.m. after the precinct opened late this morning.

A steady stream of voters came through Briarlake Baptist Church in north DeKalb County, with 127 ballots cast by 1 p.m.

A runoff is possible in the District 3 Democratic primary if none of the three eligible candidates receive a majority of votes. That runoff election would be July 15.

Polls were still open by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s press deadline on Tuesday.