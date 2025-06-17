Politics
Politics

Low turnout as voters trickle in for Georgia Public Service Commission primary

The PSC regulates utilities, but timing and the absence of other issues/races on the ballot mean a light turnout Tuesday.
A voting sign is seen at the Thompson Community Center in Mableton during the Georgia Public Service Commission’s special election for two of the five seats on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

A voting sign is seen at the Thompson Community Center in Mableton during the Georgia Public Service Commission’s special election for two of the five seats on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By and Gray Mollenkamp
18 minutes ago

Georgian voters experienced little-to-no wait at the polls on Tuesday for the rescheduled off-year primary elections for the Public Service Commission.

By late morning, about the same number of people were in the Buckhead Library to return their books as were there to cast a ballot for the election.

In fact, Bronson Smith, 45, was reminded about the primary last week when he came to pick up books from the library.

“I noticed all the voting signs and heard some discussions of the election on the radio when I was driving to work today,” said Smith. “So it jogged my memory, and here I am.”

With no other major race on the ballot, such as governor or president, turnout for the PSC races has been light. But the low-profile race could have a significant effect on how much Georgians pay for their utility bills. The five-person commission regulates the rates many utilities, such as Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light, can charge.

Results from the race were expected to come in late Tuesday, according to the state election officials.

Tamara Lamia puts on her voting sticker after casting her ballot at the Israel Baptist Church in Kirkwood during the Georgia Public Service Commission’s special election at Ron Anderson Community Center in Cobb County on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

All registered voters were eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primaries for the District 2 and 3 primary elections, featuring seven candidates.

In District 3, which represents Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties, voters chose from Keisha Sean Waites, former state representative and former Atlanta City Council member; Peter Hubbard, chief executive of Georgia Center for Energy Solutions; and Robert Jones, who has worked in energy and tech for the government and private companies.

Incumbent Republican Commissioner Fitz Johnson will challenge the winner of the Democratic primary in November.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Johnson to the board in 2021. This is his first election.

PSC members are elected statewide but must live in one of five geographic districts in order to run in that jurisdiction.

One District 3 Democrat, Daniel Blackman, was disqualified for failing to meet that requirement. Signs were posted at polling locations notifying voters that votes cast for Blackman would not be counted.

Commissioner Echols, a Republican who is running to keep his District 2 seat on the PSC, faced Lee Muns, a founder of engineering and welding companies, in Tuesday’s primary. Alicia Johnson, a Democratic health care consultant, is running unopposed and will challenge the Republican nominee in the fall.

Marie Harvey holds her ballot as her husband, Nathan Harvey votes during the Georgia Public Service Commission’s special election at Ron Anderson Community Center in Cobb County. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Smith of Atlanta voted for District 2 incumbent Republican Tim Echols on Tuesday. He said he’s pleased with the decisions the commission has made in recent years.

Other voters were frustrated by the rising Georgia Power electricity rates. The company’s customers have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes since 2023.

Nearly 74,900 voters cast their ballots in person or absentee during the early voting period.

Davante Jennings, president of the Young Democrats of Georgia, voted Tuesday at the Buckhead Library. (Gray Mollenkamp/AJC)

Credit: Gray Mollenkamp

icon to expand image

Credit: Gray Mollenkamp

Davante Jennings, president of the Young Democrats of Georgia, said he cast his ballot in the District 3 Democratic primary because he wanted Georgia Power to be held accountable.

“Georgia Power’s bills have been crazy high lately,” he said.

Jennings of Atlanta did not disclose who he voted for. But the 28-year-old said he planned to vote for Blackman before he was disqualified.

“Hopefully somebody’s going to come in and hold them accountable,” Jennings said.

Eileen Sherman of Atlanta cast her vote for Peter Hubbard based on name recognition.

Sherman, 72, said she became aware of Hubbard’s candidacy through text notifications sent by the District 3 Democrat’s campaign.

Election officials across metro Atlanta reported light-but-steady turnout at the polls with few disruptions.

A Cobb County Superior Court judge issued an order keeping The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection open past 7 p.m. after the precinct opened late this morning.

A steady stream of voters came through Briarlake Baptist Church in north DeKalb County, with 127 ballots cast by 1 p.m.

A runoff is possible in the District 3 Democratic primary if none of the three eligible candidates receive a majority of votes. That runoff election would be July 15.

Polls were still open by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s press deadline on Tuesday.

About the Authors

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team.

Gray Mollenkamp joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the politics team. He is majoring in International Relations and Legal Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This undated photo provided by Bonnie Echols shows Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, a Republican. (Bonnie Echols via AP)

Credit: AP

Georgia voters picking Public Service Commission nominees in primaries focused on bills

A big election with a tiny turnout: Few voters show up for Georgia PSC primary

Turnout in Georgia's statewide elections for the Public Service Commission is so low that several counties might close polling places for the runoffs.

LISTEN

‘Politically Georgia’ hosts candidate forum for Public Service Commissioner race

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team holds a candidate forum and interview ahead of Tuesday’s election for public service commissioner.

The Latest

Georgia is issuing additional tax refunds to many taxpayers this year. (File/AJC)

Still waiting for your $500 Georgia tax refund? Here’s how to check on it.

2h ago

Family announces birth of brain-dead Georgia woman’s son by C-section

LISTEN

Trump protests, Minn. lawmaker shootings and the Columbus city manager firing

Featured

Since 2023, customers of Georgia Power, which operates Plant Vogtle, have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. Polls open Tuesday for primary elections to select candidates for Georgia’s powerful utility regulatory board. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Today’s primary could help determine how much you pay for electricity

It’s the first time Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters have had the opportunity to vote in a Public Service Commission primary election in three years.

Atlanta finally has new tree protection rules. Some say it’s not enough.

Several Atlanta City Council members said they believe more needs to be done to protect trees in the “city in the forest."

2h ago

Feds say Georgia tax preparer’s fraud likely cost the U.S. millions

Years of fraud by a Georgia tax return preparer has likely cost the IRS millions of dollars, the Justice Department says in a lawsuit seeking to put her out of business.