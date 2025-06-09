Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) plays a critical role in regulating utilities, setting energy policy and overseeing ratepayer protections.
Yet, most voters remain unaware of its influence — partly because of the way commissioners are elected.
Unlike Georgia’s congressional districts, PSC members are elected statewide rather than by the voters in the districts they represent.
This system undermines local accountability, disproportionately benefits well-funded candidates and distances commissioners from the communities they serve.
Commissioners may not be accountable to local residents
Georgia’s PSC consists of five commissioners, each required to reside in one of the state’s five districts. However, instead of being elected by the voters in their district, they are chosen in statewide elections.
This structure dilutes local representation, making it harder for communities to elect leaders who understand their specific challenges.
For example, whether it’s a chemical fire at BioLab in Rockdale County or a landfill fire in South Fulton, local energy and environmental crises demand leaders who are directly accountable to the affected communities.
But under the current system, PSC commissioners may never set foot in certain districts, let alone fully grasp the struggles of the residents they are supposed to represent.
Increasing rates and data center boom affect consumers
Since 2023, the PSC has approved six rate increases for Georgia Power customers, totaling more than $500 a year for the average ratepayer.
These decisions disproportionately impact low-income families and Black households, who already face higher energy burdens. Yet, because PSC elections are statewide, voters in affected districts have little power to hold their commissioner accountable.
Additionally, Georgia’s data center boom has led to billions in new electricity generation and transmission costs, with ratepayers — not corporations — shouldering the financial burden.
Without district-based elections, communities struggling with rising utility costs have no direct way to challenge these decisions.
Delaying PSC elections was a questionable move
PSC elections were originally scheduled for 2022 but were delayed, denying voters the chance to weigh in on rate hikes, Plant Vogtle cost overruns and environmental concerns.
The decision to rerun the District 3 race next year appears to be a strategic move to preserve the current political makeup of the commission, rather than a fair electoral process.
These three solutions would reform the system
Georgia families deserve local representation in PSC elections.
The solution is simple:
- Elect PSC commissioners by district, ensuring that voters choose leaders who understand their region’s needs.
- Restore election integrity, preventing political manipulation that delays voter participation.
- Increase public awareness so ratepayers understand how PSC decisions impact their utility bills and environmental health.
Energy policy and environmental toxins may not always be top of mind, but they shape daily life — from electricity costs to air and water quality. Georgia needs leaders who will fight for their communities, not commissioners elected by statewide majorities disconnected from local struggles.
Credit: Keisha Sean Waites
It’s time to rethink how we elect PSC commissioners because every Georgian deserves a voice in energy policy.
Keisha Sean Waites is a District 3 candidate in the Democratic primary for the Georgia Public Service Commission. She is a former state representative and former Atlanta City Council member.
Editor’s note: Waites is one of four Democratic primary candidates on the ballot for the District 3 PSC seat. The other candidates are Robert Jones, Peter Hubbard and Daniel Blackman.
