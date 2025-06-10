OBBBA is the most consequential piece of legislation of our generation. It is a legacy defining bill that I was proud to support when it passed the House of Representatives, advancing President Trump’s full domestic agenda that more than 77 million Americans overwhelmingly voted for back in November. That’s exactly why Ossoff and Warnock are going to fight this bill at every turn.

Protect Americans’ pocketbooks and safeguard national security

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Included in this bill is a provision that will make permanent the Trump tax cuts, which unleashed a period of historic economic growth and strength during the first Trump presidency. It built an economy that worked for low- and middle-income Americans, making it easier to start and grow a small business, feed your family and save for the future. We can achieve that prosperity again by preventing the largest tax hike in American history. Eighty-eight percent of Georgians will see their taxes go up if Democrats successfully block this bill, as we can be certain they will attempt to do. It also eliminates taxes on tips, overtime pay, Social Security, and car loan interest, putting more money into the wallets of some of the hardest working people among us and delivering on a key Trump-Vance campaign promise.

Not only will OBBBA make our communities more prosperous, but it will also make them safer. This bill will direct vital resources to our brave Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at our southern border to defend the law and order that prevents our nation from becoming a haven for drugs and criminals.

The Biden-Harris administration ushered in a period of lawlessness at our southern border, and we are clawing back the safety and strength that we had during President Trump’s first term through deportations, strong border security, and the critical funding this bill will provide.

Reclaim America’s energy dominance

I want to emphasize the phrase “critical funding,” because that’s exactly what this bill includes. It cuts out the waste, fraud and abuse that has defined previous administrations, so government programs work for those who they were intended to serve, and your hard-earned tax dollars are not wasted on frivolous, woke initiatives in foreign countries or on illegal immigrants.

The Department of Government Efficiency has made wonderful strides towards right sizing our bloated bureaucracy by identifying waste, fraud and abuse, and this bill will enshrine government efficiency into the law of the land.

We can’t have a conversation about efficiency without discussing energy efficiency, which the United States leads the world in achieving. Under Biden-Harris, however, we were hamstrung by ridiculous restrictions that dictated what appliances households were allowed to use and made us dependent on foreign nations for our energy, policies Senator Ossoff supported.

With this bill, we are reclaiming our nation’s energy dominance, making the entire planet safer, and reducing global emissions, because the cleanest energy in the world is produced right here in the United States of America.

Common sense is back, and it is the governing philosophy behind the One, Big, Beautiful bill.

Liberal elites are terrified of this bill becoming law because it takes power away from Washington and puts it back into the hands of We The People, which is where it belongs.

I’ll be honest, this legislation is a terrible deal for the Swamp because it is an impeccable deal for Americans. President Trump is working to strengthen the economy, shore up our national security, uplift hardworking citizens and deliver on his promises to Make America Great Again, and I am proud to be a leader in this fight.

Now, it’s time for our senators to make a choice. Are Warnock and Ossoff with us, or against us?

Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter represents Georgia’s District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He announced his run for the GOP Senate primary in 2026 and seeks to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.