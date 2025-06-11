After a three-year delay and a series of legal disputes, voters can now cast their ballots to elect two new members on Georgia’s Public Service Commission.
Party primaries are scheduled for June 17, with the special election set for Nov. 4. All Georgia voters are eligible to participate in both races.
As a five-member board, the PSC regulates rates for key utility services, determining how much Georgians pay for electricity and natural gas services.
District 2 Democratic Primary
Alicia Johnson
- Johnson is running unopposed in the District 2 Democratic primary.
- Born in Savannah, she currently serves as managing director for Health Management Associates, a health care consulting firm.
- Her campaign focuses on ratepayer protections, fair pricing, and increased investment in clean and affordable energy.
District 2 Republican Primary
Tim Echols
- Echols, a Clayton County native, has served on the Public Service Commission since 2011.
- Before joining the PSC, he founded TeenPact, a Christian nonprofit, where he now sits on the board.
- His campaign emphasizes acting as a watchdog for consumers and positioning Georgia as a leader in clean energy.
Lee Muns
- Muns, a Harlem resident, has more than 35 years experience in the industrial construction business.
- He has served on the Georgia Leadership Council of the National Federation of Independent Business.
- His campaign focuses on ensuring consumers and small-business ratepayers are protected from unnecessary increases.
District 3 Democratic Primary
Daniel Blackman
- Blackman ran for PSC commissioner in 2020.
- He lives in Atlanta and founded Renaissance94, a global social impact consultancy. Blackman previously served as the regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Southeast region.
- His campaign focuses on expanding renewable energy, preventing rate hikes and creating clean energy jobs for students.
- On Tuesday, a Fulton County judge upheld a ruling by the secretary of state that Blackman had not lived in District 3 long enough to qualify and he should be removed from the ballot. A formal ruling from the judge is expected as soon as Wednesday.
Peter Hubbard
- Hubbard has lived in Atlanta since 2015 and currently serves as executive director of the Georgia Center for Energy Solutions, a nonprofit.
- He has 10 years of experience as a consultant in the energy industry, including work at Siemens Energy Business Advisory and AFRY Management Consulting.
- His campaign supports reducing coal use and expanding renewable energy.
Robert Jones
- Jones, an Atlanta resident, works as a technology adviser and substitute high school teacher in math and science.
- He has held various positions as a state regulator, utility executive and Microsoft business leader.
- His campaign centers on restoring public trust in the PSC and ending coal-fired electricity generation.
Keisha Sean Waites
- Born in Atlanta, Waites served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2012 to 2017.
- She held a Post 3 at-large seat on the Atlanta City Council from 2022 until 2024.
- Her campaign emphasizes holding utilities accountable, preventing unjustified rate hikes and promoting representation in regulatory leadership.
District 3 Republican Primary
Fitz Johnson
- Johnson is running unopposed in the District 3 Republican primary.
- He was appointed to the PSC in 2021 by Gov. Brian Kemp. Before serving as commissioner, Johnson owned the Atlanta Beat women’s soccer team.
- His campaign focuses on ensuring utilities benefit Georgia taxpayers and small-business owners.
