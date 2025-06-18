Explore PSC candidate loses appeal to stay on ballot for Atlanta seat

One other Democrat in the race, Daniel Blackman, was disqualified during the early voting period for failing to prove he lived in District 3 long enough.

The runoff winner will face incumbent Republican Fitz Johnson in November. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Johnson in 2021. This is his first election.

In fact, this year’s PSC races will mark the first time in five years voters will elect any of the board’s five members. A series of court battles delayed the 2022 election. A new law passed by state legislators in 2024 extended the 6-year terms of existing commissioners and established a new election schedule. That law is being challenged in court.

In the District 2 Republican primary, incumbent Tim Echols beat his challenger, Lee Muns, by about three-quarters of the vote.

District 2 Democrat Alicia Johnson, a health care consultant who ran unopposed, will challenge Echols in November.

The low-profile races could have a significant effect on how much Georgians pay for their utility bills. The commission regulates certain electric, gas and telecommunications companies, determining how much utility companies can charge.

Turnout for the rescheduled off-year primary was low. Only about 202,000 of Georgia’s approximately 8.4 million registered voters — or 2.4% — participated in Tuesday’s primary elections.

The reported primary results are unofficial until county election boards certify results by June 23.