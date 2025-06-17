The low-profile election could have major implications on how much Georgians pay for their utility bills. The PSC regulates the rates many utilities, such as Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light, can charge.

Since 2023, Georgia Power customers have experienced six PSC-approved rate hikes. The utility made a preliminary agreement with the five-person PSC in May to hold base rates steady for the next three years.

But next year, Georgia Power is expected to ask the PSC for permission to charge ratepayers to recoup losses from Hurricane Helene and other storms as well as for fuel costs used in its coal, gas and nuclear power plants.

Seven candidates are running for the two PSC seats up for election, which are the only major races Georgians will vote on in 2025.

Although commissioners are elected statewide, candidates must live in one of five geographic districts to run in that jurisdiction.

Three Democrats are on the ballot in the District 3 race, which represents Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. The candidates are: Keisha Sean Waites, former state representative and former Atlanta City Council member; Peter Hubbard, chief executive of Georgia Center for Energy Solutions; and Robert Jones, who has worked in energy and tech for the government and private companies.

The winner of the primary will challenge incumbent Republican Commissioner Fitz Johnson in November. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Johnson to the board in 2021, but he hasn’t been elected to office before.

Some votes cast during the early voting period for that race won’t count because District 3 candidate Daniel Blackman was disqualified after officials ruled that he had not lived in his district long enough. Signs informing voters of Blackman’s disqualification will be posted at polling locations on Tuesday.

In District 2, which spans from the east Atlanta suburbs to Athens, Augusta and Savannah, incumbent Tim Echols will face Lee Muns, a founder of engineering and welding companies, for the Republican nomination. Alicia Johnson, a Democratic health care consultant, is running unopposed and will challenge the Republican nominee in November.

Following the primary election, there could be a runoff if no candidate receives a majority of votes.

How to vote

All registered voters in Georgia are eligible to vote in both Public Service Commission races on the ballot.

Find your registration information, voting locations and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Election Day for the partisan primaries is June 17, followed by runoffs, if necessary, July 15. The general election will be held Nov. 4.