Haven’t received your Georgia $500 tax refund yet? Don’t panic.

State has issued 40% of surplus refunds.
The Georgia Department of Revenue said Friday it has issued about 40% of the surpus refunds it expects to issue this summer.
Plenty of Georgians have already received their surplus tax refunds this summer. But if you haven’t received yours yet, don’t panic.

The Georgia Department of Revenue said Friday it has issued about 40% of the refunds it expects to issue this summer. That’s about $488 million worth of refunds to date.

State lawmakers approved the refunds earlier this year. It’s one way they’re spending the state’s accumulated $16.5 billion in budget surplus and reserves.

Individuals or married people filing separately will receive a refund of up to $250. Heads of household will get up to $375, and married couples filing jointly will receive up to $500. These amounts are in addition to the regular refunds many received after they filed their 2024 tax returns.

To qualify, taxpayers must have been full-year Georgia residents in 2023 and 2024 and filed income tax returns for both years. Part-year and nonresidents who filed state returns for both years will be eligible for partial refunds.

For people who filed their 2024 tax returns by May 1, the Department of Revenue expects to issue most of the refunds by early August. The state expects to issue about $1.2 billion in total refunds.

If you want to check your eligibility or the status of your refund, visit https://dor.georgia.gov/2024-hb-112-surplus-tax-refund-faqs.

