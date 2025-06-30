Plenty of Georgians have already received their surplus tax refunds this summer. But if you haven’t received yours yet, don’t panic.

The Georgia Department of Revenue said Friday it has issued about 40% of the refunds it expects to issue this summer. That’s about $488 million worth of refunds to date.

State lawmakers approved the refunds earlier this year. It’s one way they’re spending the state’s accumulated $16.5 billion in budget surplus and reserves.