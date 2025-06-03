State Rep. Derrick Jackson is latest Democrat to launch bid for governor

State Rep. Derrick Jackson will launch his campaign for governor Friday with a focus on his combined experience in politics, the military and corporate America.
Jackson, a Democrat who currently represents a district in south metro Atlanta, says his resume sets him apart from candidates in both parties with higher name recognition running for Georgia’s top job.
“Twenty-two years in the military, military officer, 10 years in corporate America and serving in my fifth term under the Gold Dome,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, when you collectively look at 42 years of experience, we don’t have both Democratic and Republican (candidates) with that kind of resume.”
Jackson, who lives in Tyrone, was first elected to the state House in 2016. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who worked as a marketing executive with General Electric after leaving the service.
He ran for lieutenant governor in 2022, finishing sixth in the Democratic primary. Jackson returned to the Legislature in 2023 after winning a seat that became vacant after the death of state Rep. Tish Naghise.
In 2024, he filed legislation in hopes of removing then-candidate Donald Trump’s name from the presidential ballot. That effort went nowhere.
Later that year, Jackson lobbied to become House minority leader but lost to Rep. Carolyn Hugley.
He said his blended family of seven children, all adults, has provided insight of what Georgians need to succeed and thrive. His campaign will focus on Georgia families and improving their quality of life on issues ranging from protecting access to abortion to providing resources for farmers.
And he said his decades of work experience and political service set his campaign apart from others like Stacey Abrams, who he called out by name as “swooping in every four years” to run for the state’s top job.
Abrams has not said whether she plans to run for governor again in 2026. She lost to Gov. Brian Kemp both in 2018 and 2022.
“I will appreciate Stacey if she wants to continue to do her book tour,” he said. “But we don’t need someone swooping in every four years to try to play savior, because families in Georgia — urban, suburban and rural — do not have the luxury to show up every four years. They want a governor who is going to show up each and every day.”
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, state Sen. Jason Esteves and Olu Brown, the former pastor of Impact Church in Atlanta, are the other Democrats who have launched campaigns for governor.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
GOP race for Georgia lieutenant governor just got a little more crowded
Senate President Pro Tem John F. Kennedy becomes the third Republican to jump into the race Georgia lieutenant governor.
Judge recommends Democrat be disqualified from Public Service Commission race
An administrative law judge recommended that the secretary of state disqualify Public Service Commission District 3 candidate Daniel Blackman from running this year.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments