“It’s one of the lowest turnouts we’ve ever had,” said Janis Judge, assistant elections director for Cherokee County. “I don’t think there’s a lot of information out there. I don’t hear about it on the news that often. And the cost to the county is a fortune this election.” She estimated the budget for the election is over $50,000.

Without another major race on the ballot, such as president or governor, and relatively muted campaigns among the eight candidates, voters aren’t motivated to participate, election officials said.

The result could be fewer precincts if a runoff is required next month, which is very possible in the four-candidate Democratic primary for one of the two PSC seats on the ballot. Georgia law calls for runoffs when no candidate receives a majority of votes.

If turnout fails to exceed 1% in the partisan primary, counties are considering a rarely used state law that allows them to only open one precinct in a runoff, said Travis Doss, president of the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials.

“There’s definitely interest out there to do this as a cost-saving measure,” said Doss, executive director for Richmond County elections. “Unfortunately, as important as the PSC is, it’s a little-known office, and it’s not one that drives people to the polls.”

So far, Cherokee and Floyd counties are two Republican-majority counties that could reduce voting locations in a runoff. Others could follow if their turnout remains below 1% after Election Day.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

In Doss’ county, the runoff could cost taxpayers about $160,000 for poll workers and staff overtime, but turnout is likely to exceed the 1% threshold that would allow polls to close.

Floyd County Elections Director Akyn Beck said she could save at least $25,000 in taxpayer money if the number of voting locations drops to one for a potential runoff.

“It’s disappointing because we put in the same amount of preparation, and we see such low voter involvement,” Beck said. “A lot of people don’t even know what these commissioners actually do for their constituents.”

The timing of the election — held in June rather than in an even-numbered year with other statewide races — was set by the Georgia General Assembly after lawsuits led to the cancellation of previous PSC elections since 2022.

A federal judge ruled three years ago that electing PSC candidates statewide rather than by districts violated the Voting Rights Act, resulting in almost all-white representation on the PSC during its 146-year history. But then an appeals court overturned his decision, allowing lawmakers to reschedule the elections.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Helen Butler, a voting rights advocate, said fewer polling places in a July runoff would further curtail turnout.

“I understand the costs involved, but voters should have access. In a runoff, it’s critical that voters choose the person that’s going to make the best decisions,” said Butler, executive director for the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, a civil rights organization.

Turnout was much higher in last year’s presidential election, when nearly 5.3 million voters participated, with 71% of them casting their ballots during three weeks of in-person early voting.

For this election, even early voting sites with relatively higher turnout, such as the Cobb County elections office, seemed like ghost towns, with just a handful of voters per hour.

Dennis Flanagan, a retired IT worker from Marietta, said he hopes voters start paying more attention.

“It’s very important. The utilities have been running roughshod over the citizens of Georgia,” Flanagan said. “I just cast my vote and hope it counts. I wish we had better education about these issues.”

After the primary and a potential runoff, the winning candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties will meet in the general election in November.

How to vote for Public Service Commission

All registered voters in Georgia are eligible to vote in both Public Service Commission races on the ballot.

Find your registration information, voting locations and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13. Election Day for the partisan primaries is June 17, followed by runoffs, if necessary, July 15. The general election will be held Nov. 4.

This story has been updated to include the most recent voter turnout figures.