John King takes aim at Ossoff, Warnock on Afghanistan, but that’s not the full story

By the time they did begin communicating with King, a major general with the Army National Guard who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010, it was too little, too late, his campaign now says.

King described the matter with less nuance last month on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast and in an interview on 11 Alive’s “The Georgia Voter” show.

“I called brand new Sen. Ossoff; I called Sen. Warnock,” King told the AJC. “Neither one would even return my call. I was upset.”

Warnock and Ossoff were both sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021. The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan negotiated by President Donald Trump during his first term and implemented under President Joe Biden shortly after his inauguration, destabilized that nation and put hundreds of Afghanis who had assisted allies at risk.

The White House and virtually every member of Congress was inundated with calls and requests for help.

Records supplied by Warnock’s office showed a member of his staff reaching out to King on April 16, 2021. King responded and copied additional staff members to continue the conversation.

King sent a formal letter to Ossoff on April 24, 2021, listing the names of individuals and their family members he hoped to help get evacuated. Two days later, King’s director of communications and legislative affairs wrote to a top Ossoff staffer that the two politicians had been working well together.

“Thank you for all of the help from your office over the past few days,” Weston Burleson wrote. “Commissioner King said he and Senator Ossoff have had several productive conversations since last night.”

Ossoff and Warnock’s teams released the emails to refute King’s claim that they never contacted him to discuss the issues in Afghanistan.

But King’s campaign says that correspondence came days after he made repeated attempts to reach the senators by phone with no response. The day after Kabul fell, King aired his frustration in an interview with WSB and during a discussion on conservative radio host Erick Erikson’s podcast.

“No response from our senators,” King told Erickson. “I’m really, really trying not to be political, but I’m disappointed.”

By that time, it was too late to help the people King feared had been left to die, his campaign said more recently.

King’s representatives said the cordial emails between staffers were the result of a relatively new statewide officeholder trying not to burn bridges in Washington. King was appointed as state insurance commissioner in 2019.

“Our office takes our relationships with members of Congress very seriously, so we always treat them with respect,” said Martin Sullivan, King’s chief of staff. “But the time it took to get in communication with them, it was very frustrating for the commissioner.”

Both Ossoff, who is on paternity leave, and Warnock, declined to comment about the back-and-forth with King and the statements he made regarding the spring of 2021. Their representatives said the emails demonstrating communication with King speak for themselves.