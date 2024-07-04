55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race officially over

Among the elite competitors, Sebastian Sawe won the men’s elite division Thursday with an unofficial time of 28:03, while Stacy Ndiwa won the women’s elite division with a time of 31:12. Both are from Kenya.

Susannah Scaroni won her third women’s wheelchair division Thursday with a time of 21:39, while Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division race, successfully defending his title for the seventh-straight year.