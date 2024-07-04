Breaking: Black flag issued at AJC Peachtree Road Race due to heat
55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race officially over

After more than 5 hours of running, jogging and walking, the 55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Road Race is officially over.

The race was stopped shortly after 10:40 a.m. after a black flag was issued due to extreme heat, but runners were still allowed to finish. The last 1,000 or so runners did not have their official results recorded due to the black flag.

Among the elite competitors, Sebastian Sawe won the men’s elite division Thursday with an unofficial time of 28:03, while Stacy Ndiwa won the women’s elite division with a time of 31:12. Both are from Kenya.

Susannah Scaroni won her third women’s wheelchair division Thursday with a time of 21:39, while Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division race, successfully defending his title for the seventh-straight year.

