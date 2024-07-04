Mother, daughter duo keep tradition alive at AJC Peachtree Road Race

”I moved to Atlanta right after the Olympics at the end of ‘96 and went through some personal issues,” Kimberly Alexander said. “[I] found fitness was always something that was a coping skill for me.”

The mother-daughter duo now enjoy dressing up in “silly” outfits that Emily picks every year.

They take pictures along the route, making sure to exchange energy and dance with supporters along the way. Before Emily was old enough to run, her parents made sure to include her by drawing her a custom bib.

Now, the Clayton County Pole Vault Champion, plans to keep the tradition alive.

”I’m just happy that she’s still running with me,” Emily said. “If I can keep that tradition forever, I will.”