Mother, daughter duo keep tradition alive at AJC Peachtree Road Race

By and Libby Hobbs
1 hour ago

For Emily Alexander, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is a lifetime tradition — one that started 18 years ago when her mom, Kimberly, was pregnant.

Kimberly Alexander, 54, has run the race for 38 years, including the year she was pregnant with Emily.

She started running the race as an escape from personal issues.

”I moved to Atlanta right after the Olympics at the end of ‘96 and went through some personal issues,” Kimberly Alexander said. “[I] found fitness was always something that was a coping skill for me.”

Kimberly Alexander, with her daughter Emily, after finishing the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2024.

Credit: Libby Hobbs

Credit: Libby Hobbs

The mother-daughter duo now enjoy dressing up in “silly” outfits that Emily picks every year.

They take pictures along the route, making sure to exchange energy and dance with supporters along the way. Before Emily was old enough to run, her parents made sure to include her by drawing her a custom bib.

Now, the Clayton County Pole Vault Champion, plans to keep the tradition alive.

”I’m just happy that she’s still running with me,” Emily said. “If I can keep that tradition forever, I will.”

