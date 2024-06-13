After the race: Check out these July 4th celebrations near you

The 55th running of The AJC Peachtree Road Race is over for the year, but there’s still plenty of fun left on this Independence Day. From fireworks to festivals, there are a ton of ways to celebrate July 4th.
There’s a summer concert in Chamblee, a Pied Piper Parade in Decatur, Salute to America in Kennesaw, Sparkle in the Park in Lilburn and of course, the Music Across America Drone and Light Show at Stone Mountain Park.
Most of metro Atlanta’s cities will host a fireworks show tonight, and check out a full list of metro Atlanta celebrations.
And be carful outside today. Thursday’s heat indexes are expected to rise over 100 degrees and a heat advisory will be in effect for parts of the metro Atlanta area starting at 1 p.m.
Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says the heat advisory will last from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with highs in mid to upper 90s.
With the heat index values hitting up to 109 degrees today, different parts of the metro area have cooling centers open.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC