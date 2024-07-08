Breaking: Atlanta school board makes Bryan Johnson superintendent
AJC Peachtree Road Race

Next year's Peachtree Road Race will see return of lottery; early registration available through Thursday

Registration also comes with one-year digital subscription to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Paul Ward for Atlanta Track Club

By Staff
30 minutes ago

Now that you’ve had a few days to recover from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, it’s time to prepare for next year’s running of the world’s largest 10K.

Atlanta Track Club has announced that the traditional registration lottery will return for 2026. But for a few days, you can save your spot at a discounted price of just $45.

“We thought it would be fun to get a head start on 2025 while memories of Atlanta’s best day of the year are still fresh,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. “And this early registration period gives everyone who’s still feeling the energy of the event — participants, friends, family, spectators, viewers of the race’s livestream — the chance to guarantee their spot in next year’s race without having to rely on getting in via the lottery.”

Through Thursday, anyone who wants to run in the 56th annual race can sign up for the track club member price of $45. As a bonus, you’ll also receive a one-year digital subscription to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreCheck out the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt

With demand increasing steadily since the pandemic, Atlanta Track Club decided it was time to bring back the traditional lottery system for nonmembers. As always, track club members will be guaranteed entry in the race, while the lottery will fill the remaining spots until the race reaches its 55,000 person capacity.

Claim your 2026 spot now by clicking this link.

