Breaking: From start to finish: AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 recap
Live Updates: AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024

55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race officially over
July 4, 2024 11:39 AM
Couple enjoy the sounds and sights AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 11:18 AM
Running club members enjoy AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 11:15 AM
Runners begin trip home on MARTA after AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 11:13 AM
99-year-old Betty Lindberg finishes AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 11:06 AM
Peachtree Road Race roads closures to slowly reopen
July 4, 2024 11:00 AM
Black flag issued at AJC Peachtree Road Race due to heat
July 4, 2024 10:39 AM
Atlanta native wins AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design contest
July 4, 2024 10:17 AM
Heat conditions at AJC Peachtree Road Race increased to potentially dangerous
July 4, 2024 10:01 AM
Relief, joy and ice water at the finish line
July 4, 2024 9:56 AM
PHOTOS: Runners dress up for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 9:29 AM
Group honors friend who passed away by running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 9:27 AM
Shepherd Center patients gather to watch Peachtree in annual tradition
July 4, 2024 9:17 AM
Senator Warnock crosses the finish line at the Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 9:14 AM
PHOTOS: Participants compete in AJC Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta
July 4, 2024 9:05 AM
Elite winners make their mark at AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 9:04 AM
Watch: The barbershop quartet that sang the national anthem
July 4, 2024 8:48 AM
Susannah Scaroni wins The AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s wheelchair division
July 4, 2024 8:47 AM
Final wave of runners at AJC Peachtree Road Race start
July 4, 2024 8:46 AM
Local band provides soundtrack for runners at AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 8:43 AM
Volunteers cheer on runners at AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 8:20 AM
Runners dress up for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 8:15 AM
Daniel Romanchuk repeats as The AJC Peachtree Road race men’s wheelchair winner
July 4, 2024 7:54 AM
Cathedral of St. Philip blesses runners with holy water as they pass through
July 4, 2024 7:52 AM
Winning T-shirt design unveiled as runners cross finish line
July 4, 2024 7:44 AM
Spectators line up to cheer on AJC Peachtree Road Race racers
July 4, 2024 7:28 AM
Runners gather at the start line of the Peachtree Road Race as first wave begins
July 4, 2024 7:10 AM
Atlanta Mayor: ‘Atlanta is on full display’ at AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 6:49 AM
Quick history of the iconic AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt to be revealed later
July 4, 2024 6:38 AM
Runners take MARTA to AJC Peachtree Road Race
July 4, 2024 6:35 AM
The 55th annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is officially underway
July 4, 2024 6:25 AM
Here’s a course map for the race
July 4, 2024 5:49 AM
How to watch live coverage of the race
July 4, 2024 5:44 AM
Peachtree Road Race: What roads will be closed today
July 4, 2024 5:26 AM
Kick off race day at the AJC Oasis
July 4, 2024 5:10 AM
Heat expected later in the day as race weather to be in the upper 70s and 80s
July 4, 2024 5:00 AM
Heading to the Peachtree? Here’s how to get there on MARTA
July 4, 2024 4:49 AM
Your one-stop shop for AJC Peachtree Road Race coverage
July 4, 2024 4:31 AM
July 3 2024
Long-time AJC Peachtree Road Race participant: ‘That’s what I do on the Fourth of July’
July 3, 2024 1:20 PM

11:39 AM
By

After more than 5 hours of running, jogging and walking, the 55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Road Race is officially over.

The race was stopped shortly after 10:40 a.m. after a black flag was issued due to extreme heat, but runners were still allowed to finish. The last 1,000 or so runners did not have their official results recorded due to the black flag.

Runners celebrate at the finish of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road,Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Among the elite competitors, Sebastian Sawe won the men’s elite division Thursday with an unofficial time of 28:03, while Stacy Ndiwa won the women’s elite division with a time of 31:12. Both are from Kenya.

Susannah Scaroni won her third women’s wheelchair division Thursday with a time of 21:39, while Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division race, successfully defending his title for the seventh-straight year.