Volunteers remove 1,380 pounds of trash during Henry County cleanup event

Credit: Henry County Water Authority

Credit: Henry County Water Authority

By Henry Herald staff
49 minutes ago

With an objective to preserve the water quality in Walnut Creek, 43 volunteers removed 1,380 pounds of trash and debris at Henry Town Center near the I-75 and Jonesboro Road interchange during this year’s Henry County Rivers Alive.

The Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) hosted the recent cleanup with the help of Henry County Stormwater, while welcoming volunteers from Henry County Fire-Rescue, Henry County EMA, Henry County E911, and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I was impressed with the dedication of the volunteers who came out to clean up their community even with the rainy weather,” HCWA Communications and Regulatory coordinator Lindsey Sanders said. “We are very grateful for this great group of volunteers.”

Henry County Rivers Alive is an official event of the Georgia Rivers Alive Campaign, which is Georgia’s Annual Waterway Cleanup.

Rivers Alive cleanups target all waterways in the state, including creeks, streams, rivers, lakes/reservoirs, beaches, and wetlands.

The mission of Georgia Rivers Alive — a Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) Outreach Program — is to create awareness of and involvement in the preservation of Georgia’s water resources.

“Henry County Rivers Alive helps us protect our water quality,” Sanders said. “Any trash and debris we can remove will benefit the water treatment processes at our two water plants, since everything thrown on the ground eventually ends up in a water source, such as a creek, stream or reservoir. That’s the primary objective of Rivers Alive — to keep our water resources clean and safe, because that’s where our drinking water comes from.”

This year’s theme for Henry County Rivers Alive was “Be the Solution for Water Pollution!”

According to Authority officials, they selected the site of this year’s cleanup because it directly impacts the water quality in nearby Walnut Creek, which is an important local water body for the HCWA to protect.

