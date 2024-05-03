Lilburn’s mayor takes on new role as city’s tour guide

Credit: Curt Yeomans Credit: Curt Yeomans

“Lilburn is so interesting, but I don’t think people know how interesting it is because 52,000 people are on (U.S.) Highway 29 and go through our city everyday that don’t live here,” Crist told the group. “You say, ‘Why don’t you come to Old Town,’ and they’re like, “What?’

“They don’t even know Old Town exists, so we’re gonna look at the city today from fresh eyes and it’s going to be like a tree. If you ever saw a tree that has rings in it, you can tell when you had a drought or when you had growth spurts. Cities are just like that. They’re living and they go through all sorts of twists.”

Since Crist returned to the mayor’s office in January, after four years away from leading the city’s government, he has made it his mission to be one of Lilburn’s biggest marketing salesman even if it means getting a little unconventional.

Hence his newest role as city tour guide.

Explore Be a tourist in your own town

Just a few months into his second stint as mayor, Crist has begun leading free tours around the city for anyone who wants it. People just have to send a text message to 678-457-4180.

Crist said the tours were inspired by both Peter Kageyama’s book, “For the Love of Cities: The Love Affair Between People and Their Places,” and a class the mayor took at Disney World where a speaker told attendees that people pick up trash when they care about a particular place.

“I want people to care about this city,” Crist said. “If we create an environment of beauty and architectural design, people start caring about it.

“And, we cart them around and tell them why we’re here and what’s going on around here, they will just develop a love affair (with Lilburn).”

Credit: Curt Yeomans Credit: Curt Yeomans

The tours don’t last long, about 30 minutes, but the mayor uses the time to tell his guests about the city’s history while also talking about what is coming in Lilburn’s future.

The fire in 1923 that decimated most the town’s buildings? Crist can tell you which downtown building still bears some of the scorch marks (It’s the Antiques in Old Town building).

The origin story for why Camp Creek has its name? Crist can tell you that.

It all goes back to man named McDaniel, who bought 250 acres and started the community that would eventually become Lilburn.

“When he came to look at his purchase, he set up his camp by the creek,” the mayor said. “Now that’s called Camp Creek.”

Explore Atlanta Preservation Center adds to walking tours

What might be of particular interest to residents who take the tour are the parts where Crist talks about the future.

He talks about how the old conductor’s house at the corner of Main Street and First Avenue was recently moved to the city of Monroe.

“We’re building a new restaurant here,” Crist said. “Somebody from Monroe said, ‘Could we have it?’ So we chopped it up into three pieces and sent it our there.”

Across Main Street, the mayor points to a fenced off area where three new buildings with storefronts are being built. The storefronts are designed to match the aesthetic of the existing storefronts located across the street, where business such as 1910 Public House and Antiques in Old Town operate.

Credit: Curt Yeomans Credit: Curt Yeomans

Crist said the additional storefronts will transform that section of Main Street and create a new kind of vibe in downtown Lilburn.

“Ultimately, I want to block off this street to do street parties,” he said. “Just think about the party lights over the top of this and people dancing in the street.”

Crist also talked to his guests about the plans for Railroad Avenue. The old Building Steel Supply building is being redeveloped by the owners of 1910 Public House as a downtown entertainment-oriented business and brewery.

Next to the building, the developers working on a 270-unit apartment building on Railroad Avenue are also building a parking deck that will have 300 parking spaces set aside for public use. The apartment developer is also going to build a dog park that will connect to the Camp Creek Greenway, according to Crist.

The apartment development was controversial last year, and Crist acknowledged it played a big role in his defeating former Mayor Tim Dunn, to reclaim his old office last year.

But, Crist’s tune has changed on how the development will impact the city. He even called it a “$90 million gift” to the city during the tour.

“With it comes more restaurants, comes more action,” Crist said. “(The public debate over the apartments) was a bloody bath. The reason I got elected was because I was against it because I didn’t know much about it.

“Now, I’m for it and it’s awesome.”

After the tour, participants praised the mayor for offering it. They also said they were interested in what Crist told them would be coming into the city.

“It was very, very enjoyable as well as informative,” Lilburn resident Judy Hunt said.

Lilburn resident Jim Scruggs said he liked hearing about the future of Main Street and Railroad Avenue.

“I was impressed over there were they’re going to put that parking deck and the dog park and then the buildings that they’re going to build on the other side of (Main Street) from the restaurant,” he said.

“That’s going to be neat. That’s going to really expand the growth here and all.”

Scruggs’ wife, Andrea, added that she learned about the city’s history, “even though we’ve been here and we love historical things, and we’ve been over here with kids for years and years.”

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner the Gwinnett Daily Post. The Gwinnett Daily Post publishes twice weekly in print and provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Gwinnett County at GwinnettDailyPost.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.