Atlanta Mayor Dickens makes key cabinet changes
‘I believe we are making history.’ Macon photographer captures city’s musical heritage

Dsto Moore smiles for a photo. Moore, a local photographer, is on a mission to preserve Macon’s music history through his photography documentary Macon Music Project. (Courtesy of The Telegraph)

Credit: The Telegraph

Credit: The Telegraph

Dsto Moore smiles for a photo. Moore, a local photographer, is on a mission to preserve Macon’s music history through his photography documentary Macon Music Project. (Courtesy of The Telegraph)
By Jessica Payne, The Telegraph
33 minutes ago

This story was originally published by The Telegraph.

Dsto Moore loves photography about as much as he loves his hometown of Macon, Georgia. He’s also a huge fan of the city’s rich music history, which is why he started the Macon Music Project.

“Macon is known for its music history and I love good stories, so I started the project. I had an old speaker that my uncle Jerald gave me for a prop when I had a studio,” he said. “I had a vision to photograph musicians from all genres of music and people who are affiliated with the Macon music scene on the speaker in different places around Macon that have meaning to them.”

Moore said he got into photography around 10 years ago and found his purpose — allowing people to see the beauty and smell the flowers through his work and document moments that would live on forever.

So with the speaker in hand, Moore went all over Macon taking photographs of local musicians — all with a unique story to tell that Moore was able to capture with brilliance.

Buddy Barron sings while sitting on a speaker as part of the Macon Music Project, a photography documentary started by his grandson Dsto Moore. (Photo Courtesy Dsto Moore)

Credit: Dsto Moore

Credit: Dsto Moore

Whether the musician was sitting on the speaker, standing on the speaker or simply had the speaker nearby in the photograph, Moore made masterpieces — and history — with his lens.

Moore started the Macon Music Project in 2019 with his grandfather Buddy Barron as his first subject.

Moore said his grandfather was a gospel singer in the 1920s and came to Macon in the 70s. Moore said he wanted his grandfather to be his first subject because he was 97 when Moore started the project and wanted to make sure he was a part of it.

ExploreGeorgia’s Mount Rushmore of music

“I really wanted to give him his flowers while he could still smell them,” he said.

The project currently has 50 musicians. Moore said as a documentary photographer he believes that the musicians’ stories are valuable and needed to be documented for future generations.

Three musicians who took part in the project already have died.

Black Pearl for a photo as part of the Macon Music Project started by local photographer Dsto Moore. (Photo Courtesy Dsto Moore)

Credit: Dsto Moore

Credit: Dsto Moore

“The stories that I have heard from the people I have photographed are amazing and need to be heard,” he said. “This is one of the most diverse photography projects I have done so far because it involves people from all demographics, religions, genders, races and sexuality - the one thing they all had in common was their love of music.”

Moore found the musicians on social media and also went to music venues like historic Grant’s Lounge, Back Porch Lounge, JBA, Serenity Entertainment Complex and other places where live music is played to recruit people for the project.

Although he currently does not have additional musicians lined up for the project, Moore said he hopes to photograph more artists to make the project even more diverse to include Macon’s Jewish, Hispanic, and Asian communities, as well as others, so their voices can also be heard.

William Dantzler sits for a photo as part of the Macon Music Project started by local photographer Dsto Moore. (Photo Courtesy of Dsto Moore)

Credit: Dsto Moore

Credit: Dsto Moore

“I would like to see it go as long as possible because Macon has so many talented people connected to music living here in the area — 100 musicians would be great though,” he said.

Moore said all 50 musicians that he photographed for the project have signed the speaker. He believes the speaker will one day be part of a museum exhibit and that the photographs are part of the speaker’s story that will live on in Macon’s legendary music history.

ExploreThe museums at Atlanta’s HBCUs are treasure troves of Black art

“I believe we are making history right now and I’m just grateful to have the ability to document what’s going on now so future generations will know about it,” he said. “And, the biggest thing I’ve learned from this project is just how powerful music can be.”

Moore recently announced his latest photography project SMILE BLACK MAN. Inspired by the timeless smile of his grandfather Buddy, the project celebrates the resilience and joy found within the Black male experience.

Kirk West sits for a photo as part of the Macon Music Project started by local photographer Dsto Moore. (Photo Courtesy Dsto Moore)

Credit: Dsto Moore

Credit: Dsto Moore

Moore owns Dsto Moore Photography in Macon. His other projects include Macon Choose Me, We Are Pleasant Hill, Macon Hidden Gems, and more.

Credit: The Telegraph

Credit: The Telegraph

Today’s story comes from our partner The Telegraph in Macon. The Telegraph provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Macon and middle Georgia at macon.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

Jessica Payne, The Telegraph
