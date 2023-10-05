BreakingNews
Gardens for Growing Community seeking volunteers

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Help clean Georgia’s waterways with Gardens for Growing Community 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at a section of Sweet Water Creek in Lawrenceville. Volunteers will meet at Cruse Crossing Shopping Center, 950 Herrington Road (with parking at Kroger) before shuttling to the actual clean-up site since parking by the creek is limited.

This project is in conjunction with Rivers Alive, an effort of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Outreach Program. Since its inception, Rivers Alive, has engaged over 369,000 volunteers and extracted 9.1 million pounds of garbage from 27,000 miles of waterway.

Registration and to receive a free t-shirt: gardens4growingcommunity.com/rivers-alive.

