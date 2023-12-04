Norcross family shares unique holiday model train experience to raise money for local churches

In addition, young visitors will be able to select and run their own train line at the Lionel Christmas Train Station with four different lines — the Polar Express, Hogwarts, Mickey Mouse or Frozen. There’s also a gift shop with Lionel Ready-to-Run train sets available.

This marks the second year the Galucki family of Norcross has assembled the massive construction to display their trains. The trains run Dec. 2 and 3, Dec. 9 and 10 and Dec. 16 and 17. The extravaganza runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission cost is $5 for anyone over 3 years old or $20 for a family of four.

The exhibit is located at 3135 Reps Miller Road in Norcross and proceeds from the Neighborhood Christmas Train Experience benefit Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries, which for 35 years has provided a variety of services to low-income and homeless families in the community.

Donna Galucki is the matriarch of the train-loving Galucki family and also serves as the faith community nurse at Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries. She said putting the massive train set on display scratches two family itches.

“I just feel it’s wonderful when people use their creativity to share with others and I love that it’s something that benefits the neighborhood co-op — that’s where my heart is,” she said. “… The whole event is a reflection of my husband’s love for trains and my love for helping our neighbors at the co-op.”

