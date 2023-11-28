31 ways to enjoy December in and around Atlanta

2. Dine with the (Michelin) stars. Atlanta now has Michelin-starred eateries! For those on a splurge, try Atlas, Bacchanalia, Lazy Betty, Hayakawa and Mujō, all of which received one star. But Michelin also recognized budget-friendly eateries such as the Busy Bee, Fishmonger, Heirloom Market BBQ and Antico Pizza Napoletana.

3. Sugar plum fairy alert. It’s a holiday tradition and whether you’ve seen it one time or 40, you’ll still have sugarplum fairies dancing in your head. Atlanta Ballet performs “The Nutcracker,” while “The Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet,” featuring an international cast, is at the Fox Theatre. Atlanta Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: Dec. 8-26. $87-$158. Cobb Energy Performing Centre, 2800 Cobb Parkway. 770-916-2800, cobbenergycentre.com. “Magical Christmas Ballet”: 7 p.m. Dec. 15; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Starting at $79. 660 Peachtree St. 885-285-8499, foxtheatre.org

4. Power play. The next Sidney Crosby may be playing for the Atlanta Gladiators, an affiliate of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, so check it out. Dec. 2, 3, 15, 16, 23, 29, 30. Starts at $21. Gas South Arena, 2675 Breckinridge Blvd., Duluth. 770-813-7500, atlantagladiators.com

Credit: Lahcen Boufedji Credit: Lahcen Boufedji

5. Museum of Illusions. Nothing is what it seems at the Museum of Illusions Atlanta, featuring perspective-changing rooms and other optical illusions. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. $24-$29. Atlantic Station, 264 19th St. 404-458-4717, moiatlanta.com

6. Pop-up fun. Adding to the holiday festivities are pop-ups, which are delightful (usually overdecorated) places with special foods, drinks and fun. Try the Blind Pig Parlour Bar in Buckhead, which transforms itself into the Blind Elf. Tinsel Tavern in the Battery Atlanta and Pachengo Feliz Navidad Pop-Up, also in Buckhead, are additional options.

Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

7. Cirque du Soleil. Head over to Atlantic Station and be wowed by Cirque du Soleil’s “Echo.” The acrobatics, stagecraft and technology come together in a spectacular show. Through Jan. 21. Starts at $64. Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot, 1380 Atlantic Drive. 877-924-7783, cirquedusoleil.com

8. Lantern Festival. The Winter Lantern Festival features more than a thousand hand-crafted lantern frames illuminating an inspiring walk-through experience. In addition, there are special activities for children. 5-9 p.m. Through Jan. 2. $17.99 children; $21.99 adults. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522, winterlanternfestival.com/atlanta

9. Reach for reptiles. Leapin’ lizards, there’s no end to what you can see and learn at the Show Me Reptiles Show. You can even buy one to bring home as a pet. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dec 9-10. $10-$20. Cobb County Civic Center, 1792 County Services Parkway, Marietta. 770-528-8453, showmereptileshow.com

10. DreamHack. DreamHack Atlanta brings the fighting game community (FGC) to the Georgia World Congress Center for esports tournaments. Attendees get to meet their favorite creators and streamers. 9 a.m-7 p.m. Dec. 14-17. Starting at $29 for one day; $89 for three-day pass. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. 404-223-4000, dreamhack.com/atlanta

11. Volunteer. It’s important to remember that there are others in need, especially during the holidays. Take a day — or two — and spread the holiday cheer to the less fortunate. There are many nonprofits that would love your help. For starters, try the Atlanta Community Food Bank. 3400 North Desert Drive, East Point. 404-892-3333, www.acfb.org

12. Jump shot. The Atlanta Hawks may not be having a championship year, but fans should come and cheer them on as they battle teams such as the world champion Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11, followed by the Detroit Pistons (Dec. 18), Memphis Grizzlies (Dec. 23) and Sacramento Kings (Dec. 29), all at 7:30. Starts at $21. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, 866-715-1500, nba.com/hawks

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

13. Six Flags Over Georgia. The lines aren’t as long and it’s not as hot, so it’s a perfect time to ride the Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster or Acrophobia. The park gets into the holiday spirit with a 28-foot Christmas tree whose dancing LED lights are lit starting at 5:45 every night and Merry Lane, a tunnel of dancing LED lights set to jolly tunes starting at 6:15 p.m. Starts at $40. 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell. 770-739-3400, sixflags.com

14. Starry, starry nights. “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is still delighting with its 360-degree digital art presentation that explores the world of the famed Dutch artist. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily (closed: Dec. 5, 12, 19) through Dec. 31. $20.90-$40. Exhibition Hub Art Center Atlanta, 5660 Buford Highway, Doraville. 404-781-4009, feverup.com

Explore Why the new Van Gogh immersive is better than the first

15. Night market. Celebrate the Hispanic and Latinx communities with Mercado de la Noche, a festive night market filled with food, art, culture and entertainment. 6-11 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. pullmanyards.com

Credit: Bret Baker Credit: Bret Baker

16. Johns Creek Symphony concerts. The Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra will present two holiday programs. “A Kids’ Christmas” is a family-friendly show. “Christmas Pops” is a concert of seasonal favorites featuring comedic songstress Nancy Faddy and the Johns Creek Chorale. “A Kids Christmas”: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16. $17-$30. Christmas Pops: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. $25-$55. Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Road, Duluth. 678-748-5802, johnscreeksymphony.org

17. Decorate cookies. Indian eatery NaanStop is hosting a Holiday Cookie-Decorating Party and providing chai-spiced sugar cookies, frosting, sprinkles and sparkles. Afterward, participants can relax next to the fire pit or under the patio heaters. 2-5 p.m. Dec. 17. Free. NaanStop Atlantic Station, 265 18th St., #4110, 678-861-6226. Or NaanStop Buckhead, 3420 Piedmont Road. 678-861-6226, naanstop.com

18. A red-nosed puppet. The Center for Puppetry Arts is delighting children of all ages with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” through Dec. 31. $26-$36. Museum only: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. $16 adults; $12 ages 3-12. 1404 Spring St. 404-873-3391, puppet.org

19. Defy gravity. Soar through the air at iFLY Indoor Skydiving where recirculating wind tunnels keep you afloat for 60 seconds of breezy fun at a time. 9 a.m-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Starts at $74.99. 2778 Cobb Parkway. 678-803-4359, iflyworld.com

Credit: Evan Zimmerman Credit: Evan Zimmerman

20. The redhead returns. “The sun’ll come out tomorrow.” You can count on it if you attend the Broadway in Atlanta presentation of “Annie” at the Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 7; 8 p.m. Dec. 8; 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 9; 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. $35-$109. 660 Peachtree St. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org

21. Be a foodie. Atlanta’s culinary scene is exploding and it’s hard to know the latest and best places — as well as in the inside scoop. A variety of food and beverage tours across the metro area can help steer you, including Food Tours Atlanta’s Atlanta Beltline Food, Street Art and History Tour through Inman Park ($95 adults; $60 12 and under. 470-800-7255, foodtoursatlanta.com) and Southern Culinary Tours’ Atlanta Food & Cocktail Tour through Midtown ($109.99 adults; $89.99 non-drinkers. 404-590-5278, southernculinarytours.com).

22. Hollywood, Georgia style. Now that the Writers Guild of America strike is over, Georgia can get back to the business of being one of the moviemaking capitals of the world. So, take the Southern Hollywood Film Tour and learn about the movies and televisions shows being made here. The two-hour tour starts in Peachtree City and travels to Senoia, Harrison and Fayetteville. 10:30 a.m. weekdays (groups of 2-6 people); 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. weekends (groups of 3-6). $50. Pick-ups at Peachtree City hotels. 404-310-9613, southernhollywoodfilmtour.com

23. See the pandas. ZooAtlanta is the only zoo in the country where you can see those adorable pandas as well as thousands of other animals. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (3:30 p.m. last admission). $19.95-$31.45. Through Jan. 14, the zoo is hosting “Illuminights: A Chinese Lantern Festival” with lanterns depicting wildlife and other scenes from nature. 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily. $17.99-$24.99. Zoo Atlanta. 800 Cherokee Ave. 404-624-5600, zooatlanta.org

24. Pedal to the metal. Test your driving skills at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Marietta and Buford on a track with hairpin turns, 26 feet of elevation changes and long straightaways begging for speed. $27.95 one race. 1255 Roswell Road, Marietta. 678-496-9530. 2925 Buford Drive, Suite 300, Buford. 470-646-3278, andrettikarting.com

25. Support regional theater. Metro Atlanta’s stages offer bountiful holiday options. While it’s not technically a holiday classic (but it is in 9th grade French class), Synchronicity Theatre’s production of “The Little Prince” promises to touch your heart and remind everyone to cherish the essential things in life. Through Dec. 8-24. $15-$30. Peachtree Pointe, 1545 Peachtree St. 404-484-8636, synchrotheatre.com

Explore Christmas lights up Atlanta stages

26. Get out in nature. Get some fresh air and enjoy the trails, exhibits and programs amid the 127 acres of forest, wetland and river habitats of the Chattahoochee Nature Center. $9-$15 adults. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, chattnaturecenter.org

27. Winter birding. Head out to Clarkston with your binoculars and go bird watching at the Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary. A 3-acre bird sanctuary is part of the 18.5-acre park used for recreational activities such as hiking, biking and walking. 7:30 a.m.-dusk daily. Free. 4380 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston. clarkstonga.gov

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

28. Trees from afar. Learn about international holiday traditions at Fernbank’s Winter Wonderland: Celebrations & Traditions Around the World. Two floors of the museum are decorated with trees and crafts from countries including Sweden, Argentina and Kenya. Through Jan. 7. $29.95 adults; $23.95 children 3-12. 767 Clifton Road. fernbankmuseum.org

29. Ready when you are. You may not be boarding a plane this holiday, but you can still enjoy Delta and the history of aviation at the Delta Flight Museum. The 68,000-square-foot converted hangar showcases everything from a 21-passenger Douglas DC-3 aircraft to uniforms through the decades. $10-$15. 1060 Delta Blvd., Building B. 404-715-7886, deltamuseum.org

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

30. Peach Bowl FanFest. Watch the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl parade and then enjoy the football fan experience the Georgia World Congress Center. There will be interactive attractions, live entertainment and more. 8 a.m.-noon. Dec. 30. Free. 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. 404-586-8500, chick-fil-apeachbowl.com

31. Time out. Yes, holidays and stress are best friends. Take an hour for “me-time.” Get a facial, massage, infrared therapy or other treatments to relax and get you through the month with your sanity intact.