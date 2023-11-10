Girl Scouts centenary exhibit opens at Atlanta History Center

Developed in partnership with the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta (GSGATL), 100 Years of Girl Scout History in Atlanta will be housed in the Rountree Visual Vault through Spring 2024.

The installation celebrates founder Juliette Gordon Low, the organization’s origins in Savannah, and 100 years of Girl Scouting in Atlanta. The display highlights “District V,” the first Black Girl Scout troops in Atlanta, founded in 1943 and the century-old, yet still-operating, Camp Timber Ridge. Visitors will learn the history of the iconic Girl Scout Cookie Sale and understand the rigorous standards for the highest honor in the movement, the Gold Award. The installation concludes with a look at Girl Scouting today, including STEM career development and leadership training.

“100 Years of Girl Scout History in Atlanta tells the story of how an organization for girls, once considered radical by some, has grown and evolved with the city of Atlanta to provide every member the opportunity to make friends and enhance their skills,” said Tim Frilingos, Director of Exhibitions at Atlanta History Center. “The installation connects to Atlanta History Center’s aim to preserve history from multiple perspectives and share impactful stories of organizations like the Girl Scouts with all of our museum visitors.”

To date, Girl Scouts has served the needs of more than one million Atlanta girls. Prominent Atlanta families such as Inman, Fulton, and Rich are among GSGATL’s local founders, with Rich’s Department Store housing its offices for many years. Today, GSGATL serves 34 area counties and meets everywhere girls are found: schools, houses of worship, domestic violence shelters, community centers and more. GSGATL offers career development and leadership programs with a number of Atlanta-based corporations and organizations. Girls can earn badges and take part in programs unique to the local council, such as the “Journey to Justice,” a civil rights-themed summer camp open to girls nationwide. This camp allows girls to learn about the Civil Rights struggle right here in the cradle of the movement.

“100 Years of Girl Scout History showcases the innovation and tenacity it took to build the nation’s largest girl-serving organization,” said Kat Marran, interim CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. “We owe our longevity to adapting to changing times and meeting the needs of today’s girl. And unlike some of the vintage uniforms visitors will see, the mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character never goes out of style.”

The Atlanta History Center is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit AtlantaHistoryCenter.com.

