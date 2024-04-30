Explore hidden gems with this Dunwoody trolley tour

“The first focus of the tours was educating hospitality staff – people who work in the Perimeter area, but don’t necessarily spend time here after hours,” she said. “It has been such a success that we have now expanded it on a limited basis to the public.”

Route One travels through Perimeter Center and includes landmarks like the Crowne Plaza, Perimeter Mall, High Street and MARTA station and then stops by Ashford Lane, the retail/restaurant/entertainment space that holds holiday festivities, cultural experiences, and kid-friendly events. Riders will taste margarita samples and appetizers at HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern.

The tour continues with a glimpse of the art scene at Spruill Gallery, guided by Gallery Director Shannon Morris, and then concludes at Eclipse di Luna at Park Place, where guests are welcome to enjoy tapas and libations.

The Village Route visits The Village in the heart of Dunwoody, a revitalized restaurant and shopping center, then travels by landmarks like the Spruill Gallery, Fogo de Chao, and NFA Burger. Its first stop is at the Dunwoody Nature Center, where festivals, classes, and other activities are held year-round. The tour continues through Dunwoody Hall Plaza. After arriving at the Shops of Dunwoody, riders will try culinary samples from Nai Thai Cuisine and Taqueria Los Hermanos.

Explore Braselton offering walking and trolley tours of historic downtown

The third route, Jett Ferry, will trace the route of the Dunwoody Fourth of July parade, Georgia’s largest Independence Day event. It will feature Williamsburg Shopping Center, which contains one of Dunwoody’s most beloved restaurants, E. 48th Street Market. Owner Charlie Augello will talk all things Italian and offer tasting samples.

Other points of interest on the Jett Ferry route include the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Brook Run Park, and Georgetown Shopping Center, which is the home of Vino Venue. At Vino Venue, riders will enjoy wine and snacks and discover the backstory behind the distinctive blend of restaurant, market, and cooking classes.

The tour will conclude at the historic Donaldson-Bannister Farm, where Director of Private and Special Events Dolores Lauderdale will share insights into the property’s storied past and offer a glimpse into Dunwoody’s rich history.

The tours are free to the public, and reservations are being taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

The May 9 trolley tour is sold out, and slots are filling quickly for the June 13 Jett Ferry tour. For more information and a seat on the next trolley, email Emily Ensor-Gibson at emily@discoverdunwoody.com.

