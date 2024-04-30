BreakingNews
United Methodists begin to reverse longstanding anti-LGBTQ policies
Partner

Georgia teen gives free shoes to students with help from Olympian Rosemarie Whyte

Every Ison Springs Elementary School student will receive a free pair of athletic shoes from a Mount Vernon School student’s charitable efforts. (Photo Courtesy of Bob Pepalis)

Credit: Bob Pepalis

Credit: Bob Pepalis

Every Ison Springs Elementary School student will receive a free pair of athletic shoes from a Mount Vernon School student’s charitable efforts. (Photo Courtesy of Bob Pepalis)
Partner Badge Logo
By Bob Pepalis, Rough Draft Atlanta
3 minutes ago

Ison Springs Elementary School students went home on Friday with a pair of new shoes courtesy of a Mount Vernon School junior.

Collin Maher used funds raised through the Cocoa Classic 5K run he held for a second year to buy shoes for approximately 475 students. In 2023, he founded the race as his Eagle Scout project. Funds raised last year paid for shoes for Lake Forest Elementary School students.

This year, Maher enlisted the help of two-time Olympic medal winner Rose Marie Whyte, who won silver medals in 2008 in Beijing and in 2012 in London. She and her teammates represented Jamaica in both Olympics, competing in the 4×100 meter women’s relay.

Ison Springs Principal Lakasha Lee, Collin Maher, and Rose Marie Whyte helped make sure the students received their new shoes. (Photo Courtesy of Bob Pepalis)

Credit: Bob Pepalis

icon to expand image

Credit: Bob Pepalis

Whyte said she loved what Maher was doing and that it was important to help kids in need.

Whyte offered the students at the Sandy Springs school a lesson she learned: life is never going to be easy and will have ups and downs, like going through a dark tunnel.

“If we give up, we will never see the light. But if we continue one day, we will see the light,” she said.

Explore2023: Teen gifts shoes to every student at Sandy Springs school

Maher said he got help for this year’s fundraiser from Mercedes and several local workout centers. More funds were collected this year than last year, and Ison Springs has fewer students than Lake Forest, so he plans to put any leftover funds toward next year’s shoe giveaway.

His charity partners with Shoes That Fit, a non-profit organization that donates new athletic shoes to elementary school-age children in need throughout the United States.

“I’m just glad to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Maher said.

Hundreds of students were surprised to learn that they’d be receiving a new pair of shoes at Ison Springs Elementary School. (Photo Courtesy of Bob Pepalis)

Credit: Bob Pepalis

icon to expand image

Credit: Bob Pepalis

He said he was especially glad he got to help a new student who started attending Ison Springs after the shoe giveaway was planned.

“I’m just glad to see his face lit up when it fit, and it wasn’t too tight. It made my day,” Maher said.

Mahar plans to do the giveaway again next year but hopes to pass along the project to another student or students when he finishes college.

Ison Springs Principal Lakasha Lee said what was important about Maher’s efforts is that it brings a sense of community. For Ison Springs students, they see someone from the outside who doesn’t know much about the school offering a positive impact.

“It teaches our students a sense of value that gives them preparation for what to look forward to,” she said.

ajc.com

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

icon to expand image

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Bob Pepalis, Rough Draft Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
Chancellor Sonny Perdue: UGA properly handled student protests

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Rural Georgians die earlier from preventable deaths than urban residents
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Squatter moves into $600,000 vacant west Cobb home

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Squatter moves into $600,000 vacant west Cobb home

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Stormy Daniels' former lawyer, others called to witness stand in Trump hush money trial
51m ago
The Latest

Credit: Discover Dunwoody

Explore hidden gems with this Dunwoody trolley tour
1h ago
First Black-owned pilot school coming to Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County to open first wetland park in 2025
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol
Zebras get loose near highway exit, gallop into Washington community before most are...
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days