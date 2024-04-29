Partner

First Black-owned pilot school coming to Gwinnett County

FILE: Pilatus PC-12 lands at The Gwinnett County Airport - Briscoe Field, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Lawrenceville. (Photo Courtesy of Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

FILE: Pilatus PC-12 lands at The Gwinnett County Airport - Briscoe Field, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Lawrenceville. (Photo Courtesy of Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Partner Badge Logo
By Curt Yeomans, Gwinnett Daily Post
1 hour ago

A new pilot school aiming high to increase the number of minority pilots is coming to Briscoe Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

County commissioner recently approved a 25-year lease with Lookup Flight Academy LLC to operate on 2.3 acres at Briscoe Field. The school will make history because it will be the first Black-owned pilot school to operate at the airport.

Lookup Flight Academy is expected to open this summer.

“We are proud to host the first Black pilot school in Gwinnett,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “By providing a platform for aspiring pilots from underrepresented communities, Lookup Flight Academy is not only bridging gaps but also creating pathways for future leaders in the industry.”

Lookup Flight Academy will provide comprehensive pilot training to people who want to learn how to fly. It’s goal is to help diversify the pilot ranks, among both the private and commercial aviation fields, by encouraging young people, particularly minorities, to become pilots.

ExploreFlight academy develops Black youth into pilots

The school will renovate a hangar at Briscoe Field and have access to a ramp at its portion of the airport property.

“Pilotage demands doing the hard thing, regardless of gender or wealth,” Lookup Flight Academy founder Michael Ojo said. “It requires equal attention from all, as your life and future hinge on it. Embrace the challenge!”

Gwinnett Daily Post logo

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

icon to expand image

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner the Gwinnett Daily Post. The Gwinnett Daily Post publishes twice weekly in print and provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Gwinnett County at GwinnettDailyPost.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Curt Yeomans, Gwinnett Daily Post
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle nuclear reactor now online, completing expansion

Credit: Fletcher Page

THE LATEST
Police detain several at UGA as Gaza protests spread across Georgia campuses
2h ago

Credit: Christian Boone

New reward offered in unsolved killing of elderly couple at Lake Oconee
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HAPPENING NOW
Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HAPPENING NOW
Polls open: Early voting starts in Georgia primary election

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Kamala Harris to kick off economic tour with Atlanta visit today
The Latest

Credit: Bruce Johnson

Gwinnett County to open first wetland park in 2025
Planned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters
Gwinnett teacher, cancer survivor now volunteers for Relay for Life
Featured

Credit: AJC

AJC, Atlanta Civic Circle launch voter resource for May 21 primary
Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)