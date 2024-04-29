First Black-owned pilot school coming to Gwinnett County

“We are proud to host the first Black pilot school in Gwinnett,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “By providing a platform for aspiring pilots from underrepresented communities, Lookup Flight Academy is not only bridging gaps but also creating pathways for future leaders in the industry.”

Lookup Flight Academy will provide comprehensive pilot training to people who want to learn how to fly. It’s goal is to help diversify the pilot ranks, among both the private and commercial aviation fields, by encouraging young people, particularly minorities, to become pilots.

Explore Flight academy develops Black youth into pilots

The school will renovate a hangar at Briscoe Field and have access to a ramp at its portion of the airport property.

“Pilotage demands doing the hard thing, regardless of gender or wealth,” Lookup Flight Academy founder Michael Ojo said. “It requires equal attention from all, as your life and future hinge on it. Embrace the challenge!”

