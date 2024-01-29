Former Gov. Nathan Deal receives prestigious award from Japan

On behalf of the Japanese Government, Consul General Mio Maeda conferred the prestigious Emperor of Japan’s “Order of Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Stars” Award to former Gov. Nathan Deal at an exclusive Japanese Decoration Ceremony.
“Governor Deal was conferred this prestigious award for his friendship and commitment to support Japanese culture, to further understanding between people of Georgia and Japan over the years,” said Consul General Mio Maeda.
Credit: Georgia Asian Times
Former Gov. Deal received a Japanese decoration certificate along with the prestigious award.
“Of all the things that I expected to happen after I left the Governorship, this is nothing close to the radar screen. You have reminded me of all the good memories that we created over the years,” said Gov. Deal in his acceptance speech.
The former governor also took a moment to thank and acknowledged Pat Wilson, Commissioner of Georgia Economic Development for his service and work over the years. He also thanked Japan for being a strong ally.
“This is what great friendship is all about. We benefit from the mutual relationships. Helping and supporting each other with our strengths and resources,” adds Gov. Deal.
Credit: Georgia Asian Times
“We are indeed good friends and we should never forget that.”
“I am going to find a special place to place the certificate and the award. This is a great honor to receive the Gold and Silver Stars,” said Gov. Deal.
Over 30 guests were invited to the exclusive private event at the residence of Consul General.
Credit: Georgia Asian Times
