Macon network experiences ‘potential breach’ affecting website, communications

The Macon-Bibb County online network faced “a potential breach” over the weekend that was still causing issues Tuesday morning, according to Chris Floore, the county’s chief communications officer.
The county took the network offline out of caution, Floore said. Officials were investigating the issue and adding additional security measures. County offices were still unable to access email or landline phones Tuesday morning, Floore added.
“We have been in contact with federal security officials for guidance and assistance,” Floore said in a statement.
The county website appeared to be functional as of about 10 a.m. Tuesday, though load times were long. However, earlier that morning, the site did not load and an error page appeared. This is a developing story and may be updated.
