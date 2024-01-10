White House hosts economic summit for Asian Americans in the metro

In metro Atlanta, 15 percent of businesses with employees are owned by Asians, according to an analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of census data.

Last fiscal year, the Small Business Administration backed nearly $467 million in loans to AAPI-owned businesses in Georgia, a 17 percent increase over the previous year.

But Asian entrepreneurs still face challenges accessing capital, according to Dilawar Syed, deputy administrator of the SBA.

“The reality is a lot of times folks in these communities don’t have access to traditional banks, traditional institutions that would lend,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“You don’t have to fly all the way to Washington, D.C., to engage with the federal government,” said Krystal Ka’ai, executive director of WHIAANHPI. “We are right here in your own backyard.”

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Atlanta summit was the administration’s sixth since it started hosting them in different cities last year. Georgia is a particularly apt place to host the summit because the state has deep trade relationships with many Asian nations. Seven of Georgia’s top 10 trade partners in 2022 were Asian countries, accounting for about $78 billion of its trade that year.

Overall, in 2022, Georgia did more than $196 billion in international trade, but most of that was in the form of imports. About $47 billion of Georgia products were sold overseas. Figures for 2023 have not yet been released.

Explore Georgia sets international trade record for second straight year

Six of our top 10 foreign job creators are Korean companies like Hyundai, SK Innovation, Qcells and Kia, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Tai said the state’s reach all the way to Asia reflects a very special mix of industries and expertise here.

“You’re really blessed with that,” she said.

Georgia’s top international trading partners in 2022

China: $28.9 billion

Mexico: $18.3 billion

Germany: $13.7 billion

Canada: $13.4 billion

South Korea: $13.1 billion

Japan: $9.8 billion

Vietnam: $7.7 billion

Singapore: $7.4 billion

India: $6.2 billion

Thailand: $5 billion

Source: Georgia Department of Economic Development 2022 Global Trade Summary

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give