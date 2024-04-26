Flight academy develops Black youth into pilots

Robinson, 34, is now a flight instructor and chief ground instructor at ACE, a nonprofit flight academy that provides low-cost instruction to youth with a focus on kids from underserved communities. The academy was founded by Julian Alexander in 1980 and has churned out dozens of professional pilots, including some who now fly commercial airliners.

Robinson said he remembers positioning his feet just before landing and accidentally kicking one of the controls on that first flight.

“It made the nose kind of jump to the right and I remember that being kind of jolting at the time,” Robinson said. “But after that I lined it back up and came down and landed it pretty good on my first attempt. Back on the ground ( I was) like, ‘Ok, I can do this.’”

Students get wing pins when they complete their solo flight at ACE. Alexander, the 87-year-old founder, gave Robinson the wing pin off own shirt after that flight.

“It meant a lot — a ton,” Robinson said. “There are so many memories growing up here at the school.”

Alexander started ACE in a trailer at Fulton County Airport, also known as Charlie Brown Field, offering Saturday classes for a dozen students for $12 per month. Today ACE has 92 students between the ages of nine and 18. The monthly cost is just $140.

On a recent Saturday morning, students were attentive in classrooms with notebooks open penning calculations, and standing at aeronautic displays in front of the class demonstrating a suggested path for landing.

More than 300 students are on the waitlist for the youth academy, said Julius Alexander’s son, Patrick, who is president and CEO of the organization and a Delta Airlines pilot.

The school is currently working to raise funds through grants and donations to help build a 12,000-square-foot hanger at the airfield. The hanger would accommodate the fleet of planes, classrooms and offices, the younger Alexander said.

Students move to advance classes at ACE during years of study. They learn ground knowledge and aviation theory and take “discovery flights” as passengers with their instructors. At age 15 ½, students can start flying the plane with an instructor beside them. At age 16, students can take their first solo flight.

Seventeen-year-old Isaiah Mallory recently earned a private pilot’s license which allows him to fly a plane in clear weather with a passenger. When The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visited, Mallory was seated in a simulator with an instructor learning to fly in cloudy and adverse weather conditions.

“I will try to build up my flight hours to get to my commercial licenses,” Mallory said.

More than 3,500 students have attended the flight school, Patrick Alexander said. A total of 45 graduates of ACE fly professionally, and many return to volunteer at the academy.

“Twenty of those are pilots with Delta,” he added. ”All of them credit ACE for giving them a firm foundation.”

The flight school has six planes. Three are multiengine aircraft. Separately, students train in two Cessna 172s and a Piper Warrior airplane.

Students traveled with instructors and staff in the whole fleet of planes to Tuskegee University for Black History Month in February to tour the campus and museum.

ACE is operated by a mostly all-volunteer staff with the exception of mechanics and instructors who give private flying lessons to individuals who are not in the youth academy, Patrick Alexander said.

ACE also has an adult program.

A goal of the youth program is to introduce aviation to Black youth who might not have exposure to piloting an aircraft, Patrick Alexander said. He remembers his father’s stories of teaching English, as well as aviation at Price High School in the 1960s.

“One of the things I remember my father telling me is that he used to be criticized by his co-workers” for teaching aviation, Alexander said of his father. “They used to say: `Why are you teaching these kids something they can’t attain?’”

Two former students of the elder Alexander are now retired airline pilots, his son said.

Four generations of Alexanders are aviators: Julius, Patrick, his son and 13-year-old grandson, who is a student at ACE.

“This is a very expensive career field to get into,” said Hampton McDonald, 28, a Delta Airlines pilot and volunteer chief flight instructor at ACE. “Statistically most people get into aviation as adults, unless they have an aviation history in their family. My kids luckily will have that opportunity, but I didn’t come from that.”

Similar to Robinson, flying planes was an ideal as a child for McDonald. He wanted to fly since age 8, and a private flight school was not affordable for his family, he said.

“There was a constant stream of jets flying over my parents house,” McDonald said. “I actually fly that same route that I saw planes fly over as a kid. When I came here, rather than thinking, ‘Oh wow’ it was, ‘Finally!’”

Alexander says ACE molds youth or ‘proteges’ into professionals and the organization needs leaders like McDonald, Robinson and others to continue his father’s legacy.

“It’s very rewarding and gratifying for me and it’s an honor to continue his legacy,” Patrick Alexander said. “And it’s not just for me. I built a team ... because the team was impacted by him too.”