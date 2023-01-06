BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Outside Fulton County Jail ahead of Donald Trump’s surrender

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Updated 51 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail today to face charges that he engineered a vast conspiracy with 18 allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Watch the live video below:

