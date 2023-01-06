WATCH LIVE: Outside Fulton County Jail ahead of Donald Trump’s surrender

Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail today to face charges that he engineered a vast conspiracy with 18 allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Watch the live video below:

MORE COVERAGE:

» LIVE UPDATES: Preparing for Trump’s surrender at the Fulton County Jail

» PHOTOS: Scenes outside the Fulton County Jail

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: Trump Georgia Investigation

» Mug shots: Defendants indicted in Trump Georgia case surrender at Fulton jail

» SIGN UP: Get Trump indictment news and analysis in your inbox