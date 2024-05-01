Vote passing US House antisemitism bill shows bipartisan split in Ga. delegation

“Our laws should clearly reflect that discrimination includes the indisputable antisemitic rhetoric calling for violence against Jews,” said Carter, a St. Simons Island Republican. “There are far too many inexcusable examples from this year alone, and this must stop.”

The bill was approved 320-91. Four Georgia lawmakers voted no: U.S. Reps. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, and Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta.

Supporters of the bill said the change is needed to codify what counts as antisemitism and give the federal government the ability to withhold funding from schools that allow it to fester.

Detractors expressed concern that the legislation would codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. That definition includes some criticism of Israel as antisemitic speech, such as “applying double standards” of Israel not required of other democracies, comparing Israeli policies to those of Nazi Germany and holding Jews collectively responsible for Israel’s actions.

The four Georgia lawmakers who opposed the bill said it could infringe on free speech and there are better ways to deal with antisemitism on college campuses.

Both Greene and Clyde said that the definition of antisemitism found in the legislation could be used to interpret some passages of the Bible regarding the death of Jesus Christ as hate speech.

“I’m sorry, I can’t approve of that,” Clyde said.

HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 6090, Antisemitism Awareness Act

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta