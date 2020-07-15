Who’s on the ballot in Georgia primary runoffs

Georgia voters will have races to settle during primary runoff elections Aug. 11.
The runoffs include contests for the U.S. House, the Georgia General Assembly, superior court seats and county offices.
Georgia law requires the runoff elections because no candidate in those contests won more than 50% of the vote in the original primary on June 9. Runoffs between the top two finishers in those races are set in 94 of Georgia’s 159 counties.
Voters can view their sample ballots and candidates on the state's My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Here’s what’s on the ballot in federal, state and county races in metro Atlanta. Candidates who received higher numbers of votes in the primary are listed first.
Winners of the runoffs advance to the general election Nov. 3.
U.S. House of Representatives
- House District 1, Democrat: Lisa M. Ring vs. Joyce Marie Griggs
- House District 9, Republican: Matt Gurtler vs. Andrew Clyde
- House District 9, Democrat: Brooke Siskin vs. Devin Pandy
- House District 14, Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. John Cowan
Cherokee County
- Commission District 2, Republican: Richard Weatherby vs. Johnny Knocke
Clayton County
- School Board District 7, Democrat: Judy Johnson vs. Sabrina Hill
Cobb County
- Commission District 2, Republican: Fitz Johnson vs. Andy Smith
- Commission District 4, Democrat: Shelia Edwards vs. Monique Sheffield
- Clerk of Superior Court, Democrat: Connie Taylor vs. Nancy Syrop
DeKalb County
- Commission District 1, Democrat: Cynthia Yaxon vs. Robert Patrick
- Commission District 6, Democrat: Ted Terry vs. Maryam Ahmad
- Sheriff, nonpartisan special election: Melody Maddox vs. Ruth “The Truth” Stringer
- School Board District 3, nonpartisan: Deirdre Pierce vs. Willie R. Mosley Jr.
Fulton County
- District Attorney, Democrat: Fani Willis vs. Paul Howard
- Sheriff, Democrat: Theodore “Ted” Jackson vs. Patrick “Pat” Labat
- School Board District 4, nonpartisan: Franchesca Warren vs. Sandra C. Wright
Gwinnett County
- Commission chair, Democrat: Nicole Love Hendrickson vs. Lee Thompson Jr. (campaign suspended)
- Commission District 3, Republican: Ben Archer vs. Matt DeReimer
- Commission District 3, Democrat: Derrick J. Wilson vs. Jasper Watkins III
- Sheriff, Democrat: Curtis Clemons vs. Keybo Taylor
- Tax commissioner, Democrat: Tiffany Porter vs. Regina M. Carden
Henry County
- Sheriff, Democrat: Reginald Scandrett vs. Tony Brown
- School Board District 2, nonpartisan: Josh Hinton vs. Makenzie McDaniel
Rockdale County
- Commission District 1, Democrat: Sherri L. Washington vs. Takela Levett
- Clerk of superior court, Democrat: Janice Morris vs. Sharif Akeem Fulcher
- School Board Post 5, nonpartisan: Akita Parmer vs. Lara Parker
Superior Court
- Alcovy Circuit: Jeffrey L. Foster vs. Robert H. Stansfield
- Atlanta Circuit: Tamika Hrobowski-Houston vs. Melynee Leftridge Harris
- Cobb Circuit: Jason Marbutt vs. Gregory “Greg” Shenton
- Gwinnett Circuit: Kathryn “Kathy” Schrader vs. Deborah R. Fluker
- Stone Mountain Circuit: Yolanda Parker-Smith vs. Melinda “Mindy” Pillow
Georgia House of Representatives
- House District 1, Republican: John Deffenbaugh vs. Mike Cameron
- House District 9, Republican: Will Wade vs. Steve Leibel
- House District 10 Republican: Victor E. Anderson vs. Robert A. Crumley
- House District 18, Republican: Cason Hightower vs. Tyler Paul Smith
- House District 20, Republican: Charlice Byrd vs. Katrina Singletary
- House District 21, Republican: Bill Fincher vs. Brad Thomas
- House District 33, Republican: Tripp Strickland vs. Rob Leverett
- House District 35, Democrat: Lisa Campbell vs. Kyle Rinaudo
- House District 65, Democrat: Sharon Beasley-Teague vs. Mandisha A. Thomas
- House District 86, Democrat: Michele Henson vs. Zulma Lopez
- House District 163, Democrat: Anne Allen Westbrook vs. Derek J. Mallow
Georgia Senate
- Senate District 3, Republican: David Sharpe vs. Sheila McNeill
- Senate District 4, nonpartisan special election: Billy Hickman vs. Scott Bohlke
- Senate District 9, Democrat: Nikki Merritt vs. Gabe Okoye
- Senate District 30, Democrat: Triana Arnold James vs. Montenia Edwards
- Senate District 31, Republican: Boyd Austin vs. Jason Anavitarte
- Senate District 50, Republican: Stacy Hall vs. Bo Hatchett