Runoffs will determine candidates for several Georgia congressional seats

In the 9th District, the seat became open after U.S. Rep. Doug Collins decided to run for the U.S. Senate instead.

Gurtler hasn’t faced the same level of criticism as Greene, but he still is not the establishment’s favored candidate. He earned some of that opposition during his tenure in the General Assembly, casting numerous votes against budgets and study commissions and angering Republican leaders in the process.

His opponent is Andrew Clyde, an Athens gun store owner who once filed a lawsuit after the Internal Revenue Service froze his bank account, then worked to get a law passed to prevent that from happening to other businesses. That law now bears his name.

There is also a Democratic runoff in the 9th District between veteran Devin Pandy and Brooke Siskin, who brought attention to the race with a recent stint in jail after refusing to comply with a judge’s order to surrender her guns.

Two Democrats also face a runoff in the 1st District: Joyce Marie Griggs and Lisa Ring. The winner will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in November. Griggs agreed to be disbarred in 2001 after she was accused of mishandling cases.

Meet the candidates

District 1 Democratic runoff

Joyce Marie Griggs, a former attorney who lives in Savannah, griggsforcongress.com/

Lisa Ring, an educator and former corrections officer living in Savannah, www.lisaringforcongress.com/

District 9 Republican runoff

Andrew Clyde, gun store owner in Athens, clyde4congress.com

Matt Gurtler, a state representative and general contractor who lives in Tiger, www.mattgurtler.com

District 9 Democratic runoff

Devin Pandy, an Army veteran who lives in Commerce, devinpandyforcongress.com

Brooke Siskin, a Gwinnett County resident who owns a small business, brookeforamerica.com

District 14 Republican runoff

John Cowan, a Rome neurosurgeon and owner of a toy company, cowanforcongress.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a construction company executive who moved from Milton to Rome, greene2020.com

