AJC election results will exclude number of precincts reported

Nearly half of all voters cast absentee ballots in Georgia’s primary, but those votes weren’t always included when election officials reported how many precincts were accounted for. It took several days for many counties to finish scanning so many absentee ballots, delaying final results until all votes were counted.

The AJC will still publish a web page on election night with the total number of votes each candidate has received as results come in from state and county election officials. But the heavy usage of absentee ballots makes it impossible to evaluate how many votes remain to be counted.